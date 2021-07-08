Cancel
Peak of the Week 7/15: Tim O’Brien – He Walked On

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The project is about what you need to do to survive in America,” O’Brien says about this new one that covers topics such as work occupations, race relations, 21st Century technology, and above all, love. This 18th solo release (37th including his Hot Rize and other collaborations) will be available June 25th.

Tim O’Brien Recalls the Origins of Hot Rize… and That Other Band (Part 2 of 2)

Tim O’Brien’s seemingly effortless tenor singing, musicianship, and songwriting have kept him in great esteem in the bluegrass community for more than four decades. One might say “seemingly effortless” is a fitting way to describe his career path, too. So much of it seems natural, as if each new thing was the obvious next step, whether it was creating a Western swing band alter ego within a bluegrass band, recording duet albums with his sister Mollie O’Brien, earning a Grammy nomination with an collection of Bob Dylan covers, or connecting lines between Appalachian music and traditional Irish music, tying back to his own heritage as a West Virginian of Irish descent.
Tim O’Brien Sings of American Life, Then and Now, on ‘He Walked On’ (Part 1 of 2)

Tim O’Brien’s latest album, He Walked On, explores the many realities and histories of what it means and what it has meant to be American. With his well-known ability to tell a story through song and his less recognized, but equally powerful ability to pick and perform covers, O’Brien shares intimate and intriguing stories including the traditions of the Irish Travellers living in the U.S., Volga German immigrants turned sodbusters, or Thomas Jefferson’s children birthed by his slave, Sally Hemings.
Tim O’Brien Jams With Sam Bush on Irish Tune, “Land’s End”

Tim O’Brien, our Artist of the Month in July, paid a visit to another favorite of ours at BGS. On an episode of Sam Bush’s Jammin With Sam series, a weekly session with Sam Bush and his fellow bluegrass artists, the pair pick an Irish traditional tune called “Land’s End.” Its Celtic heritage shines brightly as Bush and O’Brien’s mandolins dance through the upbeat, modal waltz. Exceptional writers and pickers as they are in their own right, it’s entertaining to see Bush and O’Brien communicate through the course of the tune, each taking turns to improvise and converse before seamlessly transitioning into a harmony section and finishing the piece on a feeling of anticipation. The look on their faces as the instruments ring out the final notes indicates at least a small element of surprise at their togetherness. For as much great music and profound performances that find their way to the Bluegrass Situation, it’s a pleasure to see a lighthearted, fun jam between two such gifted instrumentalists. Watch “Land’s End” and see other clips from the Jammin With Sam series on YouTube.
No Flag, No Anthem, No Apologies

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Even as conservative critics call for her to be ousted from the Olympic squad, track and...
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.
Roundtable Music 7/15

New York Stage And Film Presents "Mexodus" By Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson. “Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the United States who found new lives in Mexico instead moving to the northern United States.
TheWrap

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Accuses Fox News of Wanting ‘To Kill Their Own Viewers’ (Video)

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Monday night she believes Fox News might want “to kill their own viewers.”. In conversation with CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, she said, “It doesn’t make sense to me why the folks at that particular network — which I think we all know who we mean — would want to kill their own viewers. Their viewers are older. Their viewers are more susceptible to COVID and I don’t understand what the point is of killing them.”
Fr Ed Homily 7-15-21: He Ain’t Heavy

The gospel reading today tells us that the yoke of Jesus is not heavy . . . It reminds me of a song from the past. Here are the words in poetic fashion. He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother, he ain’t heavy. Beautiful words to reflect upon today. May the...
Black Voices: I am a Black person not a “Black”

Stop calling Black people “Blacks”. It’s sad we even have to touch on this issue because common sense should tell you why this won’t fly. You should not refer to anyone as just a color, especially not a Black person. I am a Black person, not a Black. Do not reduce Black people to their color; we are more than our skin tone.
Prince Harry earns $20M from Penguin Random House for memoir

Prince Harry is getting at least $20 million upfront to publish his memoirs — with the very same über-publisher who gave Barack and Michelle Obama a $65 million book deal. As Page Six revealed, Harry has been secretly writing a memoir for nearly a year and has now sold it to Penguin Random House.
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.

