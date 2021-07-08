New Tunes at Two Wednesday 7/14: I See Hawks in L.A. – On Our Way
The Southern California Americana folk-rock band has their first pandemic-era release! “We went historic and oblique, with songs about Geronimo, Muhammad Ali, the Faulknerian dilemma, in language sometimes more abstract and mirroring than narration. (There are also classic Hawks train beats and country rockers about Marin wiccans, London mod dub hippie markets, and the [un]certainties of love and broken hearts.)”www.wncw.org
