New Tunes at Two Wednesday 7/14: I See Hawks in L.A. – On Our Way

They formed in East L.A. back in 1973, and now they’ve got an eclectic tribute to their City of Angels. “I couldn’t say there’s a common thread for all these artists, but in a way that’s exactly what makes L.A. great,” says member Steve Berlin. “You’ve got R&B and punk rock and rock-and-roll and folk, and somehow it exists together in this one weird city that we all call home.”