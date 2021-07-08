Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Unthinkable tragedy as mother AND father-of-three are diagnosed with cancer within months of each other - and one won't see their young daughter walk down the aisle

By Charlie Coë
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

A devoted father-of-three is preparing to leave his young children behind after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour just months after his wife found out she had breast cancer.

Kirsten Rasmussen, from Hobart, Tasmania, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer shortly after giving birth to her third child in August 2020.

Ms Rasmussen had a full mastectomy but two weeks later her school teacher husband Pete, 35, suffered repeated seizures and was diagnosed with an inoperable stage two Astrocytoma cancerous brain tumour.

The Rasmussens - parents to daughter Estelle, one, and sons William, six and Thomas, four - were then gave the devastating news the father had seven to 10 years to live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFVdg_0arPUqEd00
Father-of-three Pete Rasmussen with his wife Kirsten and their three children - daughter Estelle, one, and sons William, six and Thomas, four. The father is preparing to leave his young children behind after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour just weeks after his wife underwent breast cancer surgery

'[There were] lots of doctors looking at me asking me if I could see, if I was all right, if I had a headache,' he told The Hobart Mercury.

'The tumour was in such a position that it was inoperable and if it was to be operated on I could become deaf, unable to speak or may or may not be conscious.

'The doctor said I would be the definition of a living vegetable.'

Mr Rasmussen said his wife's illness had taken its toll on him in the form of panic attacks, but that last month he then started suffering from seizures.

One of the seizures came while he was driving with his children in the car, forcing him to pull over as his vision became unsteady.

'I've asked my brother if he can walk my daughter down the aisle,' he said.

Their loved ones have set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to contribute towards the Rasmussens medical bills and give the family a sense of security despite the uncertainty surrounding their income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnO0A_0arPUqEd00
The couple's children are pictured. 'One of the most challenging parts of this story is that [Kirsten and Pete] have had to tell their young children that a second of their parents is about to undergo an unbeatable cancer journey,' a fundraiser set up to raise money for the family said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ty9Le_0arPUqEd00
Ms Rasmussen still needs to undergo several surgeries 'and is many months away from a return to work', the fundraiser said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzO6J_0arPUqEd00
Kirsten and Pete Rasmussen. She was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer shortly after giving birth to her third child in August 2020

The page has already raised more than $87,600 despite only being published on Thursday.

'Kirsten's outlook is positive, however she still needs to undergo several surgeries and is many months away from a return to work,' the fundraiser said.

The page said the family were well-known and active in the Hobart community, with Kirsten working as an early childhood educator and Pete as a teacher at the city's St Virgil's College Junior School.

'One of the most challenging parts of this story is that [Kirsten and Pete] have had to tell their young children that a second of their parents is about to undergo an unbeatable cancer journey,' the fundraiser said.

'Your contribution will allow them the financial freedom to heal and prepare for the future of their family without their father.'

Comments / 83

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Seizure#Unthinkable#Astrocytoma#The Hobart Mercury#College Junior School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerTODAY.com

After previous anemia diagnosis, country singer learns she has blood cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe recently revealed she has blood cancer. Monroe, 34, had previously been diagnosed with anemia and said on Tuesday that she now has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Monroe filled a lengthy Instagram post with photos of her with her son, Dalton, 3, and her husband John Danks, as well...
Theater & DancePosted by
InspireMore

‘I was getting my son off the bus when he handed me a pink folder and flowers. ‘This is from all the kids!’ I sobbed.’: Mom battling cancer thanks bus driver for act of kindness

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I think everyone can agree that 2020 was a difficult year. On top of a global pandemic, I heard the words I had hoped to never hear, ‘Your cancer is back.’ I was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 after a routine Pap smear. I had a radical hysterectomy and was given the all clear, no further treatment was needed. It all happened so quickly I barely had time to process it. At the time, my daughter was 6 and my son was 4, so I really didn’t tell them anything. I just said something was wrong in my belly so I had to have surgery.
Denver, PAfox29.com

Newborn baby's face gets cut during emergency C-section

DENVER - The birth of their baby was supposed to be a joyous occasion for these new parents, but it quickly turned into an upsetting situation a Denver couple's newborn daughter's face was cut during an emergency cesarean section. "To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the...
Women's HealthPosted by
InspireMore

‘At 30 weeks pregnant, he took me into his office and began to talk about a recurrence.’: Three-time cancer survivor delivers miracle baby during chemo

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Have you ever felt a moment of your life when you think: I am the happiest I could ever have dreamed of…happier than anything my heart could have imagined! It was at that time in my life when I was suddenly thrust into the depths of the darkest moments.
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother-of-six, 37, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer 'out of the blue' tragically loses her battle with the disease less than a year after being given the all clear

A 'beautiful and funny' single mother-of-six has tragically lost her battle with cervical cancer less than a year after getting the all clear. Victoria Ayres, 37, from Lancashire, was first diagnosed with cancer in late 2019 after becoming poorly 'out of the blue' and had to undergo treatment at Preston Royal Hospital last year.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Georgia mother discovers son has cancer from iPhone photo

Josie Rock, a nurse from Gainesville, Georgia, found out her four-month-old son had eye cancer after taking a photo with her iPhone.Ms Rock was snapping a picture of her baby, Asher, when the flash accidentally went off on her phone.“I was casually snapping pictures of Asher on my iPhone, and the lighting suddenly changed in the room,” she explained to The Indpendent. “This caused my phone’s flash to go off, which in turn Asher’s eyes opened widely from the startle. When I went to delete the over exposed photo, I noticed one eye showing the typical ‘red-eye’, while the pupil...
Pittsburgh, PAparentherald.com

Teen Girl Paralyzed after Trampoline Injury; Her Mom Warns Parents of Risks

A teenager from Pittsburgh has been undergoing therapy for almost a year after becoming paralyzed due to a trampoline injury she sustained last summer. Mary Maloney, 14, played and jumped on the trampoline in their backyard when she fell. While her family thought that the accident was not serious, Maloney soon started feeling more pain in her body. Things turned for the worse when the teenager couldn't move her legs anymore.

Comments / 83

Community Policy