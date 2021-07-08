Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

‘We Are Not Stopping': Surfside Death Toll Reaches 64 as Recovery Effort Continues

By NECN
NECN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Surfside condo collapse death toll rose to 64 Thursday after 10 more bodies were discovered, officials said. Another 76 people were still potentially unaccounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. The news comes as the painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday. The...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Copland
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Surfside#Rubble#New Areas#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami-dade County, FLWTHI

Death toll rises to 86 as recovery teams battle inclement weather at Surfside collapse site

The death toll from the Surfside, Florida, condo tower collapse rose to 86 on Saturday as recovery efforts were briefly halted after a lighting strike, officials said. Search teams have been recovering victims more quickly now that a portion of the tower that remained standing was demolished and is no longer a threat to collapse, according to Florida Fire Marshall and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
Posted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
EnvironmentNorwalk Hour

Landslides in western India kill 5, while floods trap more

NEW DELHI (AP) — Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters, an official said Friday. The dead were killed in three landslides in Raigad district in...
Watkins Glen, NY14850.com

“Several feet of water” in Watkins Glen flooding, say police

The Watkins Glen Police Department has urged area residents to “avoid driving though the village unless it’s an emergency,” saying there’s severe flooding throughout the Schuyler County village due to heavy rain. “Several areas of the village are under several feet of water,” the police add. They warn not to...
Saugus, MANECN

Fire That Killed 2 in Saugus Was Caused by Electrical Issues, Officials Say

Electrical issues started a fire that killed two people at a home in Saugus, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials announced Thursday. An investigation showed that the fire started "in an interior attached porch at the front of the building, where numerous electrical and extension cords were observed in the debris," the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said in a statement. "All other sources of ignition, including foul play, have been ruled out."
Public SafetyNECN

911 Recordings Show Panic, Disbelief When Surfside Condo Collapsed

Police released the 911 calls from the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. Two more bodies were discovered at the site, bringing the death toll to 97, officials said Wednesday. Another 8 people remain potentially unaccounted for after the collapse. Recordings of 911 calls after...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Orange County Reports Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

ORANGE (CBSLA) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Orange County, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and emergency room doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange said they have noticed the uptick. Doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange say they have noticed a surge in COVID patients. (CBSLA) “What we’re seeing today over, you know, last couple weeks is the result of gathering of unvaccinated patients probably around Fourth of July holiday,” Dr. Brian Lee said. “Definitely transmissibility is between the highest risk people [who] are unvaccinated people who are not masking and gathering together.” Lee...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Active Duty Marine Gets Justice After Vehicle Towed and Auctioned Illegally

Black and White Towing Inc. in Los Angeles, California got a taste of karma after illegally auctioning off an active duty Marine’s 2014 Honda Accord. According to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towers cannot auction a servicemember’s vehicle unless they obtain a court order. Thankfully, the matter is currently being settled in court in the servicemember’s favor.
Yuba County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Fire In Yuba County Forces Mandatory Evacuations

OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) – The latest on the fire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yuba County: 9:45 p.m. Cal Fire said the blaze has scorched 90 acres as of Tuesday night. Containment has also grown to 25%. 7:05 p.m. More mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Yuba County, The county Office of Emergency Services has expanded the order to Indiana Ranch Road and Indiana School Road between Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Forsythe Road. Chavez Way, Brett Way and Clark Ranch Road are also now under mandatory evacuation orders. Additionally, Winther Way and Vavassuer Way evacuation advisories have been upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders. 5:58 p.m. Mandatory evacuations were ordered as a fire is burning near the Dobbins area of Yuba County. The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said the order is for the areas of Camper Lane and La Place Lane in Dobbins. Winther Way and Vavassuer Way are under evacuation advisories. According to Cal Fire, the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread and has charred 25 acres so far. This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

More evacuations ordered after California wildfire jumps highway

A fire in the Lake Tahoe, Calif., area jumped a highway and forced additional evacuations and the cancellation of an intensive bike race, The Associated Press reported. The Tamarack Fire, just south of the Lake Tahoe, was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Officials from the national forest said that 517 personnel were working to contain the fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy