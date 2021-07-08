Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill County, KY

Estill Co. officials providing supplies for next school year

By Sofia Millar
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3Wpn_0arPTs2I00

The new school year is just around the corner, and soon, parents across the Bluegrass will be hitting stores with their yearly school supply list. But, not in Estill County.

The Estill County Board of Education has announced they will be providing free school supplies to all K-12 students in the 2021-2022 school year.

"We want to be able to make sure that this is one burden we can remove from your plate," said Superintendent Jeff Saylor.

Saylor said Estill County families faced enough financial burden over the past 16 months between the COVID-19 pandemic and historic flooding that wreaked devastation across the community.

Providing school supplies is their way of helping families overcome their challenges.

"I'm sure that this is a small part, but it's just a gesture to our families to say, 'Hey. We know. We understand. We care'," Saylor said.

The district is allocating $65-$70,000 of CARES ACT funding to buying the supplies.

Donald Norton, the director of pupil personnel, is spearheading the effort. He said this decision will help remove socioeconomic barriers from families across the board.

"We know that many families in Estill County are very proud, and they may struggle with coming to somebody and saying that we need help. We are hoping that this will be a way to say, 'Here's help whether you ask for it or not,'" Norton said.

Estill County schools will not release supply lists this year.

All supplies will be distributed in class during the first week of school.

Backpacks are the only items that will not be provided. If any family needs assistance with purchasing a backpack, they can contact their school's family resource center.

Comments / 0

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

2K+
Followers
889
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Estill County, KY
Government
County
Estill County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#K 12 School#Free School#The New School#Estill Co#Bluegrass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Winchester, KYPosted by
LEX18 News

'Reach for Recovery' rally

In Winchester, dozens gathered to reach for recovery. This rally is the second year Nicholas Harrison has put on this program. Harrison says it’s a cause he feels very passionate about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy