According to Heard Natural Science Museum And Wildlife Sanctuary volunteer Nicole Ellerbrock,. “As summer comes to a close and fall approaches, the Heard Natural Science Museum And Wildlife Sanctuary is preparing for their annual ‘Halloween at the Heard‘ event. This celebration will take place on the sanctuary on Saturday, October 16, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. and is for adults and children of all ages. Visitors can enjoy trick-or-treating along the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit trail, a family-friendly movie screened in the amphitheater, great food, and fun activities for the whole group to enjoy!