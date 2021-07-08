Cancel
Bossier Parish, LA

[Opinion] State Senator supports special session

bossierpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was already a given I was going to support a special session of the Legislature in 2021 to attempt to override Governor Edwards decision. He had vetoed the Fairness In Women’s Sports Act (SB 156), STRIKE ONE! Then I received confirmation that the Governor had also vetoed the Constitutional Concealed Gun Carry Act (SB 118) STRIKE TWO! Now he also a package of Voting Protection Acts including my own SB 63, which simply clarifies how and when a requested mail in ballot may be hand delivered to the Registrar of Voters in their office or an early polling location during voting times, STRIKE THREE and bring on the Override Session!

