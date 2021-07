CALLAWAY COUNTY — A Holts Summit man is dead after a lawnmower rolled on top of him Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 7:15, officers were called to the scene at 1650 County Road 390 in Callaway County. Officers said 87-year-old Leland Schweiss was on a riding mower when he stopped and backed up. The mower started to slide down a hill and rolled, landing on top of Schweiss.