Fairview Heights, IL

FBI Springfield Organizes Paycheck Protection Program/Economic Injury Disaster Loan Fraud Working Group

 12 days ago
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Resident Agency, part of the FBI Springfield Field Office, has organized a working group consisting of federal partners the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA-OIG) to combat Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) fraud. The PPP and EIDL are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act designed Continue Reading

