Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Plesac Back, Starting for Indians After Freak Thumb Injury

By John Lydic
erienewsnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Zach Plesac has been activated from the injured list and will make his first start since breaking his thumb in May while removing his undershirt. Plesac will start Thursday night against Kansas City as the Indians try to end a nine-game losing streak _ the club's longest since 2012. The right-hander will be on a pitch count as he builds up arm strength. Plesac recently completed a rehab stint at Double-A Akron. The return of the 26-year-old Plesac is a much-needed boost to the Indians, who are still missing top starters Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale with injuries.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Indians#Ap#Double A Akron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Indians' Zach Plesac (thumb) activated for Thursday start

The Cleveland Indians activated starting pitcher Zach Plesac (thumb) from the 10-day injured list. Plesac will make his first start since May 23 on Thursday night versus the Kansas City Royals. He was out with a thumb injury that he suffered while "aggressively" removing his shirt. numberFire’s models project Plesac...
MLBCitizen Tribune

Duffy, Royals to face Plesac, Indians

Kansas City Royals (36-50, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-42, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -137, Royals +118; over/under is 8...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Indians turn to Zach Plesac in finale vs. Chris Bassitt, A's

Two pitchers who took opposite approaches to the All-Star break are set to duel Sunday afternoon when the Cleveland Indians and host Oakland Athletics conclude their three-game set. The series has been about as evenly contested as possible for two days. Oakland rallied on a Jed Lowrie walk-off homer for...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Yankees pitcher lands on injury list after 'freak accident'

The New York Yankees’ have had an odd season — and Michael King landing on the injury list because of a "freak accident" he suffered in the weight room is just a reminder of that. King was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a right middle finger...
MLBchatsports.com

Giants' Buster Posey Placed on 10-Day IL with Thumb Injury

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday that catcher Buster Posey has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday with a left thumb contusion. Right-handed pitcher Logan Webb has been reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move. Posey, 34, will enter the All-Star break slashing .328/.421/.547...
MLBMLB

Posey to miss ASG after hitting IL (thumb)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants on Friday placed catcher Buster Posey on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb contusion, retroactive to Tuesday. The move rules out the 34-year-old veteran for the remainder of the first half and for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday. A...
MLBwfmynews2.com

"It was definitely tough:" Hoppers' player back in lineup after injury

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After overcoming an injury, one Greensboro Grasshoppers player is ready to prove he's one of the best baseball players. "It was definitely tough," said Nick Gonzales, who is a second baseman for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. "It reminded me of going through the Covid year and not playing a lot."
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Josh Bell reaches home run milestone

With Ryan Zimmerman opting out of the 2020 season, the Washington Nationals used Eric Thames as their main first baseman. He hit .203 with three home runs for the year. When Zimmerman decided to come back and play part time for the 2021 season, the Nationals needed a first baseman to split time with him. They traded for Josh Bell.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers to miss 'couple of weeks' with forearm injury

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers went through his normal pregame routine ahead of Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers. He reported his "arm was bugging him," manager AJ Hinch said after his team's 14-0 win at Comerica Park. By the time batting practice began, athletic trainer Doug Teter informed Hinch that his starting catcher needed to be scratched from the lineup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy