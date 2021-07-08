iiPay and CEO Bob Foster Named Finalist in the 2021 Southwest Entrepreneur of the Year Program Led by Ernst & Young

July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), the parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, announces the retirement of Bob Jones, who is 69, from his positions of chief executive officer and president of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and United Bank, effective July 2, 2021. The Board thanks Jones for his years of service and appreciates the company's achievements during that time.