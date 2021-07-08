Cancel
iiPay and CEO Bob Foster Named Finalist in the 2021 Southwest Entrepreneur of the Year Program Led by Ernst & Young

MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Integrated International Payroll (iiPay), a market leader in cloud-based global payroll and recent recipient of Global Payroll Association’s global payroll provider of the year award, announces that their Chief Executive Officer, Bob Foster, has been selected as a finalist in Ernst & Young’s 2021 Southwest Entrepreneur of the Year Program. Foster has led iiPay to successful growth, new competitive capabilities, and a strong track record of client delivery and relationships.

Comments / 0

