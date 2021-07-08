Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs fan who was gifted tickets to see team play in Super Bowl LV dies from cancer

fox4kc.com
 13 days ago

A young man touched hearts during his trip to see the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LV in Tampa. He made headlines after former Chiefs player Anthony Sherman gifted him the tickets. Sadly, this past week, cancer took the 22-year-old’s life.

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Ranks NFL Team Best Set Up For The Future

It’s hard to predict what a single season of NFL football will bring, let alone predicting what a team will look like several years into the future. That isn’t stopping ESPN from trying though. In a recent feature on ESPN Plus, multiple contributors ranked all 32 teams by how set...
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reinvigorated after Super Bowl “shellacking”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says that February’s 31-9 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV has him eagerly anticipating the start of the upcoming season and the chance to chase another title. “That was pretty embarrassing man, taking that last loss down there in Tampa, man,” [more]
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs will ‘start from scratch’ to return to Super Bowl

While playing in the American Century Championship golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon. The two Patricks talked about the turf toe injury Mahomes suffered during the Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns last season. “The toe’s...
NFLarrowheadaddict.com

KC Chiefs: Three free agent targets for the offense

The 2021 NFL season is fast approaching with the “Hall of Fame” game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburg Steelers kicking off in early August. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a rough Super Bowl loss, and from all accounts it has been a primary driver this offseason for a number of the team’s veterans.
NFL247Sports

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce finding motivation from 'pretty embarrassing' Super Bowl loss to Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions in February failed when the team suffered a lopsided 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though the defeat might just provide all the motivation heading into 2021 that one Chiefs star could ask for. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce recently opened up on the Super Bowl loss, calling it a "pretty embarrassing" defeat before going to discuss the chip that has formed on his shoulder in the time since.
NFLTMZ.com

Tyreek Hill Still Pissed Over Super Bowl Loss, Chiefs Were 'Embarrassed'

It's been nearly five months since the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV ... but Tyreek Hill is still FUMING over the L -- telling TMZ Sports the defeat was "embarrassing." Hill spoke candidly this week about February's 31-9 loss to Tom Brady's Bucs ... admitting it's fueled him to work out like a mad man this offseason to ensure that NEVER happens again.
NFLktvo.com

Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs could have stood pat after their second consecutive AFC championship, trusting in the fact that Patrick Mahomes would be their quarterback. , Andy Reid their coach, and they would remain contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, they tore most of their roster down...
NFLchatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: ESPN analyst projects that no rookies will start on the Chiefs offensive line

Projected offensive line: Orlando Brown Jr. (28th), Joe Thuney (29th), Austin Blythe (25th), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (DNP), Mike Remmers (10th) Kansas City’s remade offensive line — we project the Chiefs to have four new starters — should protect Patrick Mahomes well, beyond what the individual ranks above might suggest. In 2019, Thuney and Duvernay-Tardif ranked second and 21st among guards in PBWR, while Brown ranked sixth among tackles.
NFLkfdi.com

Chiefs fans will need advance tickets for training camp

Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up’s training camp this year, and they won’t be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19. Head team orthopedic surgeon and Dr. Paul Schroeppel said Monday that fans won’t be allowed to...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Tom Brady played Super Bowl winning season with torn MCL

The legend of Tom Brady continues to grow. This time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback impressed by playing the entirety of last season with a torn medial collateral ligaments in his left knee, according to multiple sources. That season ended with 43-year-old Brady hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy and being named Super Bowl MVP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy