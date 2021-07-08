Senator Warren: The SEC Needs to Regulate the Volatile Crypto Markets
After admitting that US investors’ appetite towards crypto has surged lately, Senator Warren urged the SEC to regulate the ‘opaque and volatile’ market. Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to bash the cryptocurrency space by calling the market “highly opaque and volatile.” Nevertheless, she believes the US watchdog – the SEC – needs to step up and implement a proper regulatory framework to enhance investors’ safety amid their growing demand.cryptopotato.com
