Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senator Warren: The SEC Needs to Regulate the Volatile Crypto Markets

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter admitting that US investors’ appetite towards crypto has surged lately, Senator Warren urged the SEC to regulate the ‘opaque and volatile’ market. Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to bash the cryptocurrency space by calling the market “highly opaque and volatile.” Nevertheless, she believes the US watchdog – the SEC – needs to step up and implement a proper regulatory framework to enhance investors’ safety amid their growing demand.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Cryptocurrency#Sec#Democrat#Btc#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
U.S. Politicsmix929.com

U.S. SEC chair says agency to restart swaps regulation effort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is likely to embark on a renewed effort to write “long overdue” rules for the registration and regulation of security-based swap execution facilities, Chair Gary Gensler said on Wednesday. In a prepared speech, Gensler said he wanted the SEC to harmonize such...
Marketsetftrends.com

As Yellen Calls for Stablecoin Regulation, Crypto Markets Fall

The Treasury Department has its eyes on stablecoins. Top regulators met Monday at a President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, convened by Treasury Secretary Yellen, to discuss stablecoins, according to a press release about the meeting. The group anticipates issuing recommendations in the coming months on stablecoins, a major type...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Stablecoins should be regulated like banks and central bank digital currencies could tame these 'wildcat' crypto tokens, according to research from the Fed and Yale

Researchers at the Federal Reserve and Yale University have released a report titled 'Taming the Wildcat Stablecoins.'. The report suggested stablecoins should be regulated like banks, and promoted CBDCs. The report preceded the Treasury's working group meeting Monday on stablecoins. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
MarketsForbes

SEC Commissioner Has Had It With Bitcoin ETF Obstructionists

Securities and Exchange Commissioner (SEC) Hester Peirce voiced continued support for the regulator to approve a bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) during an appearance at an online conference, “The B Word,” on Wednesday. A bitcoin ETF in the United States would allow retail investors to gain exposure to bitcoin without...
Marketsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Crypto Experts Weigh in on Plummeting Bitcoin Valuation, $89 Billion Crypto Market Loss: 'Any effort to innovate has volatility'

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since the end of June, wiping around $89 billion from the cryptocurrency market in the process. #CryptoCrash trended on Twitter Tuesday morning as traders and observers shared the news of the fall and posted memes to express the dismay that accompanied checking their personal crypto wallets.
Stockscryptopotato.com

70% of Institutional Investors Plan to Buy Cryptocurrencies in The Future: Fidelity

Despite the price volatility of digital assets, most institutional investors find them as a tempting investment option, concluded Fidelity’s latest research. According to a recent survey, 7 out of 10 institutional investors asserted that they expect to purchase digital assets sometime in the future. What’s more, over half of the participants revealed they already have invested in cryptocurrencies.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Grayscale ‘100% committed’ to turning GBTC into Bitcoin ETF — CEO

The head of crypto investment giant Grayscale believes that only a “couple of maturation points” separate the United States from its first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). Speaking to CNBC on July 19, Michael Sonnenshein reiterated that a U.S. ETF is a matter of “not ‘if,’ but ‘when.’”. Sonnenshein: “If,...
MarketsPosted by
GOBankingRates

Why Is Crypto So Volatile?

It has been an unpredictable year for crypto investors. After Bitcoin's value accelerated by 300% in 2020 and reached an all-time high in April 2021, crypto trading volume on popular exchanges like...
Businessbitcoinist.com

Crypto community Argues On Bitcoin Capacity As A Hedge Against Inflation

There is division in the Bitcoin community amid the massive spike in CPI (Consumer Price Index) in the United States. This division arose as the community argues whether BTC is now a hedge to inflation. According to Business Insider, the CPI had its biggest one-month increase for over thirteen years....
Foreign Policycryptonews.com

'Unprecedented' Alliance Against China, Crypto Investment Flows + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. "An unprecedented group" of allies and partners – including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and NATO – are joining the United States in exposing and criticizing the People’s Republic of China (PRC)’s malicious cyber activities, the US White House said today. "As detailed in public charging documents unsealed in October 2018 and July and September 2020, hackers with a history of working for the PRC Ministry of State Security (MSS) have engaged in ransomware attacks, cyber-enabled extortion, cryptojacking, and rank theft from victims around the world, all for financial gain," they added.

Comments / 0

Community Policy