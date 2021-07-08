Cancel
As Delta Variant Spreads Across Louisiana, Residents Encouraged to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine Before the Deadline to Register for the First Shot At A Million Drawing

BATON ROUGE —As the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across Louisiana, Friday, July 9 is the perfect day for Louisianans to take the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19 while still beating the deadline to register for the first Shot At A Million drawing. This week the more contagious...

