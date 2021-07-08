Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. Edwards Joins the President’s Council of Governors

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join the President’s Council of Governors, a bipartisan advisory group of some of the nation’s governors that focuses on improving the coordination between state and federal agencies on issues of national homeland security. Gov. Edwards said:. “It is an honor to join...

bossierpress.com

