Alumna voice: Becoming ‘the first’

Rebekah Coleman is an MSU alumna who graduated from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in theater in 2007. After graduating, Coleman obtained her law degree at Wayne State Law School, and went on to gain her Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Detroit Mercy. Recently, Coleman became the first Black judge and first female judge for the State’s 32A District Court. The following alumna voice is a repurposed story by Annie DuBois from the College of Arts and Letters website.