What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Harvey Guillén's (Guillermo) Instagram account, we learned that filming on the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows had wrapped back in May. Now it's less than two months to go until we learn how Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) are going to handle knowing they live with "Guillermo the Vampire Slayer" after he revealed his skills saving them in the second season finale. So where do things stand? Between interviews and panels over the past few months, we've learned that a character "we all know and love" will be returning, there's a big birthday on the way, a hellhound along with "more animals" will be appearing, and more. But on Thursday, things elevated quite a bit when FX Networks released a comprehensive teaser trailer for the new and returning shows- and guess which group of Staten Island vampires were included? Yup, and we've got some choice screencaps for you to check out before you get to the clip:

