Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Back in NCAA: Larry Brown joins Hardaway's staff at Memphis

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naiTt_0arPRZOB00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach.

Brown, 80, is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004) over a 42-year career that also included stops in the ABA. He received coach of the year awards in each league.

The 2002 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee won 1,098 NBA games and reached the playoffs 18 times over 26 seasons. His NCAA title with the Jayhawks was among three Final Four appearances his teams made in the 1980s, one of them with UCLA.

Brown, who went 94-39 at SMU from 2012-16 and more recently was head coach of Auxilium Torino in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A in 2018, joins a Tigers program fresh off an NIT championship this spring and seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Hardaway called Brown a legend in a news release Thursday and praised his basketball knowledge.

“I could not be more thrilled to add someone of his caliber to our program,” said Hardaway, who played under Brown in 2005-06 in New York. “Ever since I played for him with the Knicks, I have soaked up his wisdom every chance I could. He will make a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and everyone within our program.

Brown also earned Olympic gold medals as a player in 1964 and an assistant in 2000, and a bronze in ’04 as head coach.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#Memphis#Tigers#Aba#Smu#Auxilium Torino#Lega Basket Serie A#Nit#Ncaa Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Larry Brown Comments On His Return To Coaching

After five years away from college basketball, coaching legend Larry Brown is returning to the game as an assistant to Penny Hardaway with the Memphis Tigers. This week, Brown issued his first public comments on his decision to join the Tigers. In a recent interview, he said that over the past few years he’s been watching a lot of other coaches and talking to virtually everyone, sharing his ideas.
NBAzagsblog.com

Larry Brown officially hired by Memphis and expected to be out recruiting soon

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown has officially joined coach Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis and is expected to be out recruiting this weekend. The Tigers are in hot pursuit of Team Final and Montverde (FL) big man Jalen Duren, who recently announced that his top five options include Memphis, Miami, Kentucky, the NBA G League and the Australian NBL. He visited all three schools and could opt to reclassify into the Class of 2021 from ‘222.
NBAgotigersgo.com

Tigers add Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to his staff as an assistant coach. Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, is the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Kansas, 1988) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2004) in his career. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
NBAorangefizz.net

Is Penny Hardaway About to Steal #1 Recruit Jalen Duren for Memphis?

For many years Emoni Bates was considered the crown jewel of the Class of ’21. The prep star had feature length profiles done in Sports Illustrated and was compared so some of the greatest high school players ever. But recently there’s been a prospect that has overtaken him at the top of the recruiting food chain, Jalen Duren. And and all eyes are where he will end up playing basketball this fall.
NBAaudacy.com

Larry Brown awarded NBA Lifetime Chuck Daly Award & emotionally talks about Memphis Asst. Coaching job. "I'm so excited that Penny's given me this chance."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to his staff as an assistant coach. Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, is the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Kansas, 1988) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2004) in his career. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
NBA247Sports

Everything Penny Hardaway and Larry Brown said during presser

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and newest assistant coach Larry Brown spoke to the media on Monday regarding Brown's hire. In his first public appearance as an official member of the staff, Brown was very complimentary of Hardaway and the Memphis basketball program. BROWN ON COMING TO MEMPHIS TO WORK UNDER...
NBAdailymemphian.com

Hardaway, Brown bring their relationship full circle at Memphis

At his introductory news conference, Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown explained why the Memphis job was so appealing. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bronny James replicates LeBron's famous dunk in same gym as dad

Bronny James played in an AAU game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, the alma mater of his father and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. But what he pulled off in the game will be part of his growing resume of highlight-reel plays. The younger James threw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy