Pritzker Military Museum & Library Names Coast Guard Reserve Rear Admiral Dr. Richard W. Schneider as the Winner of the 2021 Citizen Soldier Award
CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce that Dr. Richard W. Schneider will be the recipient of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library's 2021 Citizen Soldier Award. The award will be presented when Dr. Schneider is honored at the 2021 Liberty Gala, to be held on October 21. This annual event is the non-profit's main fundraiser each year.
