Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Pritzker Military Museum & Library Names Coast Guard Reserve Rear Admiral Dr. Richard W. Schneider as the Winner of the 2021 Citizen Soldier Award

MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce that Dr. Richard W. Schneider will be the recipient of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library’s 2021 Citizen Soldier Award. The award will be presented when Dr. Schneider is honored at the 2021 Liberty Gala, to be held on October 21. This annual event is the non-profit’s main fundraiser each year.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Citizen Soldier#Us Coast Guard#Military Service#Prweb#The Citizen Soldier Award#Norwich University#The Board Of Directors#Non Board#The Coast Guard Reserve#Gold Star#The U S Armed Forces#Pritzkermilitary Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Islamorada, FLkeysweekly.com

MILITARY SPOTLIGHT: KEYS WEEKLY SALUTES COAST GUARD’S MATT JAMES

We at Keys Weekly want to honor the men and women serving in our local military installations. With help and advice from our community members in the armed forces, we’re proud to present our Military Spotlight. MATT JAMES. COAST GUARD STATION ISLAMORADA COMMANDER/CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER-4/ Why did you join the...
Boalsburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Talks planned at military museum

BOALSBURG — Lectures were planned at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boalsburg Ave., Boalsburg, in recognition of the 20 year anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. • Naval Aviation in the Greater War on Terror, noon,  Saturday, Sept. 11. Jennifer Bennie, a Penn State University alumna, will present...
Museumsparadisecoast.com

Naples Museum of Military History

The museum displays military photos, medals, leather flight jackets, uniforms, field equipment, models of aircraft ships vehicles, helmets, weapons, trench-art, newspaper clippings and as many as 5000 of the museum's 12,000 artifacts honoring veterans and to create a greater understanding of military conflicts among present and future generations. The museum has a tribute to the Florida veterans of the Vietnam War who were KIA's and photo/stories of 80 local veterans, ships bell USS Madox.
MilitaryMilitary.com

U.S. Marine Corps and Army Fire HIMARS During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Army HIMARS with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 12th Field Artillery Brigade, fire rockets during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, on July 18, 2021. This video was shot at 180 frames per second. (No sound) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt)
Aerospace & Defensecitizentruth.org

Interview: Understanding The War Industry With Christian Sorensen

Christian Sorensen is a novelist, military analyst, and independent journalist mainly focused on war profiteering within the military-industrial complex. An Air Force veteran, he is the author of the recently published book, Understanding the War Industry. Mr. Sorensen is also a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network (EMN), an organization of independent veteran military and national security experts.
Abilene, KSksal.com

Eisenhower Library and Museum Closing Again

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene is closing to the public again due to health concerns because of the pandemic. According to the organization, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County the National Archives and Records Administration is closing the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene effective Monday, July 19, 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseSo Md News.com

Acting Secretary of the Air Force thanks JBA Airmen during visit

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth toured Joint Base Andrews last Wednesday. During his visit, Roth visited the numerous mission partners and met with Airmen supporting America’s Airfield. Roth visited JBA to thank Airmen for their support to Air Force personnel throughout National Capital Region and their role in operations around the world.
Seattle, WANewport News-Times

U.S. Coast Guard names new district commander

SEATTLE — Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis relieved Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt as commander of the 13th U.S. Coast Guard District during a change of command ceremony Thursday at Coast Guard Base Seattle. Vice Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony. As the...
MilitaryBradenton Herald

Four Colombian vets implicated in Haiti assassination trained at Fort Benning school, DoD says

Four Colombian military veterans allegedly involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse participated in U.S.-funded military and training programs at Fort Benning’s Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), a Pentagon spokesperson told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday. The men are among nearly 30 people allegedly involved in Moïse’s assassination....
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Three Colorado Air Force Bases Will Change Their Names Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three of the most prominent Air Force Bases in Colorado will go by different names starting Monday morning. The U.S. Air Force will change the names to “better reflect their role” in the newest United States military branch. (credit: CBS) Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will now be Space Force bases. The new names – Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station – will take effect after a name change ceremony Monday morning. (credit: U.S. Space Force) General John Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Operations, and Colonel Zachary Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Commander, will preside over the ceremony. The bases are home to several Space Deltas and sensitive space-related missions.
Bismarck, NDMinot Daily News

ND Guard soldiers to support Southwest Border

BISMARCK — The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-Role Bridge) was alerted for duty at the southwest border of the United States. The unit will mobilize with about 125 soldiers and is expected to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “We are deeply grateful for the courageous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy