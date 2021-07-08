SEC, VDH, FEMA issue warnings regarding Tropical Storm Elsa

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Emergency Management also reported Flash Flooding at DW Ranch Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0