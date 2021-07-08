Cancel
Electronics

New EasySwitch HEPA Vac Simplifies the Process of Vacuuming Wet and Dry Materials

MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. EXAIR's new EasySwitch® HEPA Wet-Dry Vac simplifies the filter change process when switching from vacuuming a dry material to a liquid or vice versa. Utilizing minimal compressed air, the EasySwitch is a powerful pneumatic vacuum that is ideal for any application - wet, dry, light and heavy. This EasySwitch vacuum uses a HEPA certified filter when vacuuming dry material.

#Hepa#Vacuuming#Vacuums#Cincinnati#Exair#Easyswitch#Hepa Wet Dry Vac#Prweb#Ce#Industrial Housekeeping
