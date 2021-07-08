New EasySwitch HEPA Vac Simplifies the Process of Vacuuming Wet and Dry Materials

Extend the life of your shop vac filter with this trick. Now that I have started wood turning, my shop vacuum gets a lot of work. I stopped using filter bags since they quickly fill with the large volume of chips and other wood debris, and instead I use a pleated filter. However, the filter can get plugged, reducing efficiency of the vacuum. I solved this problem by placing a large sheet of window screen fabric between the tank and the top part, which includes the filter. Now, dust and chips enter below the screen and won’t clog the filter. — Bill Wells.