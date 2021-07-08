Mount Marathon Crowns Norris, Lafleur as King, Queen of the Mountain
Dakota Jones, shown in the Juneau Ridge Race, placed 7th in Wednesday's Mount Marathon race in Seward. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage’s David Norris, 30, topped the field in the 93rd annual Mount Marathon race in Seward on Wednesday, winning the “hardest 5K in the world” in 43 minutes 27 seconds and Seward’s Hannah Lafleur, 32, defended her title in 51:24. Both were also the top in their respective 30-39 age divisions.www.kinyradio.com
