The 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed officially kicked off today and will run through July 11th, 2021. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval will switch things up a bit this year, by showing off an entirely electrified lineup at the event, and by having Ford CEO Jim Farley pilot one of those vehicles – specifically the Mustang Mach-E 1400 – up the legendary Goodwood Hill Climb. However, the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team recently announced another interesting bit of related news as part of the show: that the all-new Ford Puma Rally1 prototype is officially set to replace the Ford Fiesta WRC next year.