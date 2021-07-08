Cancel
Zogo Finance Adds 15 Financial Institution Partners, Collectively Representing More Than $30B in Assets, in June

MySanAntonio
Financial literacy leader accelerates growth, enjoys record-breaking month. Zogo Finance (“Zogo”), the financial technology company committed to empowering the next generation of financial decision makers, today announced that it signed a record number of 15 new financial institution partners in June. These most recent signees, which include credit unions and banks of various sizes, bring Zogo’s total number of partners to 116.

www.mysanantonio.com

