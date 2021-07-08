Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delivery Service

L.A. Weekly’s 710 Brand Guide

By LA Weekly
L.A. Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article710 flipped is OIL, making it a big deal in the cannabis industry. Like 420’s supercharged older sibling, 7/10 is a holiday for all those who love to smoke and dab. Don’t miss out on the celebration! Check out our 710 Brand Guide below for some awesome deals to take this holiday higher:

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Delivery#L A Weekly#Brand Guide#Daily High Club#Og#Formula#Ny La#Foxyusa Com#Quartz#Enail#Boundless Technology Love#Xl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Watch Brands

Time is the most valuable asset, which must be why watch brands are pouring resources into sustaining this thinking. Indeed, the industry spends a great deal of marketing dollars—hosting lavish parties, underwriting large-scale events, and recruiting A-list talents as brand ambassadors—to create an aura of prestige and provide reasons for why timepieces, more often than not, exceed the seven-figure range.
Musichollywoodgazette.com

A Music Lover’s Guide to LA

Los Angeles is usually known for its film studios and Hollywood glitz and glamour, but it has long been a vibrant music industry centre. As a result, LA remains one of the best places to see live music in America today. There are many must-see attractions for any music lover in LA, whether you are just visiting or new to the area, or maybe you’re a long-standing citizen who has never done the touristy conventions before.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

L.A. Weekly’s 710 Box Is Badder Than Ever

710 is a true cannabis-lover’s holiday. Why? Because it spells “OIL” when flipped backwards and upside down. Cannabis oil and all its sticky, sweet byproduct are what this day is all about. Looking through new products and massive deals, we’ve made it our mission to round up some of the standouts this year.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

L.A. Brand Michael Stars Marks 35 Years With Vintage T-shirt Line

California fashion was built on casualwear, including buttery-soft, perfectly fitting T-shirts. Los Angeles-based Michael Stars has been making its array of one-size baby Ts in ribbed and shiny styles for 35 years, appealing to everyone from Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s and the casts of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Friends” in the ’90s to Just Jared stylist/influencer Jared Eng who is helping the brand kick off its anniversary today at an event at the Malibu Lumberyard.
Beauty & FashionMOJEH

The Beginner’s Guide To Tablescaping

From bountiful breakfasts to decadent dinners, the rise of the tablescaping trend has turned everyday meals into an elaborate art form. If staying in is the new going out, it makes sense that tablescaping – dressing up your dining table in an artfully considered and accessorised way – has become the latest trend to take social media, and our homes, by storm. Pre-Covid, tablescaping was the preserve of weddings and professionally catered events, but the pandemic and ensuing periods of lockdown have brought home the idea that there’s no time like the present to elevate the everyday. In the past 12 months the focus has shifted significantly, with hundreds of thousands of tablescaping enthusiasts posting pictures of their highly stylised table settings online. The ‘tablescape’ hashtag currently stands at 1.4 million posts on Instagram, while ‘tablesetting’ boasts 3.4 million posts. Some of Instagram’s most prominent original tablescapers, including Alice Naylor-Leyland and Moda Operandi founder Lauren Santo Domingo, have used their influence to start tablescape-inspired businesses; the former set up Mrs Alice’s Shop in 2019, while the latter expanded Moda Operandi’s offering to include tableware in 2018. Meanwhile, the likes of British broadcaster Laura Jackson and London-based supper club host Kirthanaa Naidu have amassed legions of followers thanks to their eclectic and accessible styles. As with most social media trends, brands are following suit.
Austin, TXthechalkboardmag.com

5 Ridiculously Fun Delivery Orders To Make In L.A. This Week

Here are five orders we cannot stop repeating in L.A. currently! From Lady & Larder’s stunning, farm-fresh boards to the viral olive oil cake that just won’t quit. Not in LA? Get inspired with our guide to matcha in NYC or this wellnessy cafe review in Austin, Texas!. boards from...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WWD

SkidRow Fashion Week Brand Aims to Tackle Homelessness in L.A. One Shirt at a Time

SkidRow Fashion Week is the fledgling streetwear brand aiming to help people transition out of homelessness in L.A., one T-shirt at a time. The brainchild of Warner Music recording artist and cultural provocateur David Sabastian and skate industry vet Rich Marshall, SkidRow Fashion Week operates out of a corner print shop on Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. On any given day, a handful of freelance workers who live in nearby Skid Row earn money screen printing socks, T-shirts and hoodies with motivational slogans, crosses, Black cherubs and other graphics that bring to mind Yeezy, Fiorucci and Sister Corita Kent.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

The L.A. TACO Guide to the Best Mango Sticky Rice in Los Angeles, Mapped

The first time I tried mango sticky rice, I had a Ratatouille moment where I peered into the universe and finally understood the appeal of arroz con leche. Mango sticky rice is a dessert that originates from Thailand but is eaten throughout Southeast Asia. The desert consists of juicy slices of mango with sweet coconut sticky rice. Part of the reason the Thai dessert works so well for me is the texture of the rice. Where arroz con leche is characteristic for its mushy texture, the grains still have individuality in mango sticky rice. Each grain of sticky rice is bound together with the coconut sauce, made of palm sugar, salt, and coconut cream. If only my mom had the wherewithal to add mango to her arroz con leche.
TV & VideosTVLine

Shark Week 2021: A Complete Guide to Discovery's Annual Summer TV Event

This week’s TV forecast is sunny with a chance of an isolated Sharknado. Beginning this Sunday and continuing through next weekend, Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is an annual, Jaws-dropping spectacle featuring more than 30 hours of original programming about one of nature’s most feared predators. In addition to myriad documentaries,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

Billie Eilish has been gearing up for a big release over the past few weeks, and has been upping the excitement level with each social media post she's made. Her latest Instagram post is the icing on the cake, making her fans go wild and showing off her softer side.
Theater & Dancecapenews.net

Engaging 'Gentleman's Guide to...' At CLOC

College Light Opera Company has done it again. It has brought to life “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak. This play, first staged in 2013, is based on a 1907 novel. The CLOC ensemble kept the audience engaged all night. The musical...
Skin CareFASHION Magazine |

The Beginner’s Guide to Retinol

There are certain ingredients that have achieved star status in the skincare world, and one of them is retinol. Commonly deemed as the gold standard by dermatologists, retinol is a type of retinoid which is derived from vitamin A and is commonly found in its weaker form in skincare products like serums and moisturizers. The umbrella term “retinoid” also includes retinoic acid (also known as Retin-A or tretinoin), which is its prescription-strength counterpart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy