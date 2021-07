Pacific Ocean El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) indicators are showing the prospect of La Nina developing as we move into the last half of July. ENSO is comprised of two components -- sea surface temperatures and the air pressure relationship between values in Darwin, Australia and the island of Tahiti in the tropical Pacific. In the past 30 days, the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) has had a strong move into values that indicate sustained higher values in the central Pacific compared with the western portion of the Pacific Basin.