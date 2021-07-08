From the White House: How Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Helps Wisconsin
Madison Wis. — Last week, the White House released a new fact sheet outlining the many ways that President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will benefit Wisconsin. By providing new federal funding to support Gov. Evers’ historic investments in the state’s infrastructure, this bipartisan plan will create good-paying jobs, address climate change, and benefit every single neighborhood in Wisconsin.urbanmilwaukee.com
