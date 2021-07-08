Cancel
From the White House: How Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Helps Wisconsin

By Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Urban Milwaukee
 14 days ago

Madison Wis. — Last week, the White House released a new fact sheet outlining the many ways that President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will benefit Wisconsin. By providing new federal funding to support Gov. Evers’ historic investments in the state’s infrastructure, this bipartisan plan will create good-paying jobs, address climate change, and benefit every single neighborhood in Wisconsin.

