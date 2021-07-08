Gov. Evers Signs Assembly Bill 406, Ensures Wisconsin Businesses Continue to Bounce Back
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill 406, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 59, which prevents the increase of unemployment insurance (UI) contribution rates, otherwise known as the UI tax rates, on employers by ensuring the state remains in Schedule D in tax years 2022 and 2023, while offsetting lost revenue by requiring $60 million GPR be transferred to the trust fund each of the next two fiscal years.urbanmilwaukee.com
