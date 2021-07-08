Cancel
Income Tax

AARP endorses tax credit for family caregivers

By Basil John
KFOR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Family caregivers are often under financial strain. “The out-of-pocket costs that families are paying for this kind of caregiving is really extraordinary,” Senior AARP Government Affairs VP Bill Sweeney said. Sweeney says the organization conducted a new study that showcased the financial hardship caregivers go through. “On...

kfor.com

