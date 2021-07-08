Cancel
MLB

Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 12 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association on Thursday while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave...

