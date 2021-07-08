Cancel
Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Hosts Free Virtual Patient Education Events throughout July 2021

 13 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) four, free virtual events this July where they can expand their knowledge on a mix of topics including what one's menstrual cycle says about their fertility, getting pregnant with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and what to expect when beginning fertility treatment.

Colorado State

Shady Grove Fertility Colorado Opens with Full-Service Offices in Denver and Colorado Springs

DENVER (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a leading provider of comprehensive fertility services and IVF, is proud to announce that SGF Colorado’s Denver and Colorado Springs offices are open to patients. The opening of SGF Colorado marks the practice’s first introduction to the Colorado community in addition to its locations throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile.
Cayuga Health hosting free virtual HPV prevention seminar (audio)

WXHC spoke today with Cayuga Health physician Dr. Lloyd Darlow about an upcoming HPV prevention seminar. The free event will run via Zoom this Thursday (June 8) from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Dr. Darlow is moderating the seminar, with panelists Hannah Potts, MSN RN FNP-BC AOCNP, Cayuga Cancer Center and...
Nest Collaborative Recognized As "Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant" of 2021 by Verywell Family

Independent Recognition Comes on Heels of Multiple Recent Company Milestones. Nest Collaborative, creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform, has been recognized as the “Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant,” following an independent review conducted by Verywell Family, a source of independent evaluation of products and services designed for families. This is the first independent review in a relatively new, but quickly growing category, which has seen major tailwinds as the healthcare industry expands to include virtual care in its suite of offerings.
Aesthetic Surgery Center Welcomes Dr. Casey Holmes As Part of The Surgical Team

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Aesthetic Surgery Center, a specialty driven plastic surgery provider with locations in Naples and Marco Island, Florida, announced today that they have welcomed Casey Holmes, MD, as part of their surgical team. Dr. Holmes is trained in a broad range of plastic surgery procedures but specializes in aesthetic surgery, specifically blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), facelifts, neck rejuvenation, breast augmentations, and body contouring including liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers. Dr. Holmes also performs breast reconstruction and reconstructive procedures for the nose, cheeks, ears, and eyelids.
Shady Grove Fertility Colorado Opens with Full-Service Offices in Denver and Colorado Springs

Shady Grove Fertility Colorado Opens with Full-Service Offices in Denver and Colorado Springs

Shady Grove Fertility Colorado Opens with Full-Service Offices in Denver and Colorado Springs

