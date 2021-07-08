Althea Gibson: Tennis Turmoil and Triumph
On July 6, 1957, a hot summer’s day, the Queen of England stood in her floral dress and bejeweled necklace and handed a shining golden plate to the tall, confident American who had just won both the singles and doubles titles at the world-famous Wimbledon tennis championship. Althea Gibson, recognized as the world’s best women’s tennis player of the time, was finally achieving her personal goals as an ambitious player. At the same time, she also broke down barriers around the world, becoming the first player of color to win the singles title at Wimbledon.blogs.loc.gov
