Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Althea Gibson: Tennis Turmoil and Triumph

By Malea Walker
loc.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 6, 1957, a hot summer’s day, the Queen of England stood in her floral dress and bejeweled necklace and handed a shining golden plate to the tall, confident American who had just won both the singles and doubles titles at the world-famous Wimbledon tennis championship. Althea Gibson, recognized as the world’s best women’s tennis player of the time, was finally achieving her personal goals as an ambitious player. At the same time, she also broke down barriers around the world, becoming the first player of color to win the singles title at Wimbledon.

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Althea Gibson
Person
Alice Marble
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Tennis Turmoil#The Queen Of England#The Jackson Advocate#Sports Illustrated#African American#Time#Uslta#The U S State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisThe Independent

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
Tennisrock947.com

Tennis-Mektic and Pavic become first all-Croatian pair to triumph at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) – Top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic became the first all-Croatian pair to capture a Grand Slam men’s doubles title when they outclassed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-6(5) 2-6 7-5 at Wimbledon on Saturday. On their second championship point, Mektic and Pavic made three unsuccessful...
Tenniswincountry.com

Tennis-‘You bloody ripper!’, Australia hails Barty’s Wimbledon triumph

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Ash Barty’s close friend Casey Dellacqua led the way in typically Australian style as a proud sporting nation woke up to hail its first women’s Wimbledon singles champion in 41 years on Sunday. Like much of Australia, former professional Dellacqua stayed up into the early hours to...
Tennis104.1 WIKY

Tennis: Barty targets Olympic gold after Wimbledon triumph

(Reuters) – Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Ash Barty has set her sights on Olympic glory after the Australian claimed her second Grand Slam title at the All England Club over the weekend. The world number one defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in Saturday’s final to emulate her idol and Australian...
Politicsloc.gov

The Franco-American Revolution – Part 2

During American independence celebrations, it is easy to forget the extent of French involvement in the revolutionary struggle, and particularly the battle of Yorktown, but as we look to France on Bastille Day, it seems fitting to acknowledge their role in American Independence. Part 1 described American diplomatic efforts in...
SoccerBoston Globe

Women are the faces of Team USA at the Olympics

TOKYO — What is undeniable about these Tokyo Olympics is that the best of the American athletes are mainly women, perhaps a byproduct of increased attention and recognition for women’s sports in the United States. Or it could be a case of those outside of these athletic circles finally acknowledging...
SoccerColumbia Missourian

Haiti deals with political turmoil, Covid at Gold Cup

Haiti came into the Concacaf Gold Cup with hopes of making a similar run to the one it made in 2019. Las Grenadiers reached the semifinal, bowing out to Mexico in extra time in the previous edition of North America’s premier soccer tournament. This year’s competition, however, has brought new...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Simone Biles vaccinated?

WHILE athletes are not required to get vaccinated against Covid to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, many have been outspoken about their beliefs on the matter. More and more athlets have been testing positive for Covid in Olympic village in Tokyo. Is Simone Biles vaccinated?. USA Gynmastics has declined to...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Gibson Embracing the Newest Generation of Players

For 127 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. In mid-2019, Gibson launched the Gibson Generation Group (G3), a powerful two-year program that exhibits Gibson embracing a wildly diverse new generation of guitar players, songwriters, and music creators, across the globe.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad taking duel to Olympics

From the last Olympics to now, Sydney McLaughlin has grown from phenom to GOAT, from a precocious 16-year-old New Jersey schoolgirl who ran her way onto Team USA to the fastest 400-meter hurdler in history now looking for Tokyo gold. McLaughlin will be one of the faces of not just...
BasketballSun-Journal

Olympics roundup: After Olympics, Hill to take USA Basketball men’s lead

Grant Hill was not looking for new things to do. He’s on the board of trustees at Duke, his alma mater where he played for Mike Krzyzewski. He’s an investor, broadcaster, public speaker, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, co-owner and vice chairman of the Atlanta Hawks, and a member of the board of directors at the NCAA.
NFLsemoball.com

AP Sportlight

1907 -- Australasia beats British Isles 3-2 to win the Davis Cup held at Wimbledon. Australasia wins its first David Cup and ends the four-year reign of the British Isles. 1921 -- At the annual Harvard-Yale vs. Cambridge-Oxford meet at Harvard Stadium, Harvard's Edward Gourdin becomes the first to long jump 25 feet. Harvard lists Gourdin's jump as 25 feet, 3 inches, but the official listing in U.S. Track and Field is 25-2.
SportsTODAY.com

Simone Biles honored with a GOAT emoji on Twitter

Twitter sure knows how to get five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles' goat!. That is, they know how to honor the record-breaking gymnast with a "Greatest Of All Time" (aka GOAT) emoji, which was unveiled Thursday: a little gray goat in a sparkling orange leotard, doing the splits while wearing a gold medal.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Team USA women's basketball seek history at Tokyo Games

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi sit in the front row of the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team photo, 2004 edition, wearing bright red jerseys. Bird, then age 23, and Taurasi, 22, were the two youngest players on the team. Dawn Staley, then 34, was one of the oldest. It was Staley's last of three Olympic appearances, and she was the U.S. flag-bearer for the Athens Games. Bird and Taurasi were the kids, former UConn teammates trying to soak up every bit of wisdom around them.
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka gets No. 52 Saisai Zheng, Novak Djokovic gets No. 139 Hugo Dellien in Olympic tennis tournament draw

TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Saisai Zheng of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Sullivan, McSharry Among Vols in Tokyo

Mona McSharry first voiced her dream when she was 12 years old. She was at a swim camp in Ireland when a man at the front of the room asked the kids how many of them wanted to compete in the Olympic Games one day. “My arm shot straight up,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy