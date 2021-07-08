Cancel
Entertainment

Allyson Felix Reflects On Her Mental Health During Olympic Trial Season

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 12 days ago

"It just seems like things were coming at all angles," Felix told ESSENCE. Allyson Felix is the definition of living life in the fast lane. The nine-time Olympic medal holder broke Usain Bolt's record for most won gold medals in world championships but is using speeding into a new avenue called fashion and entrepreneurship. Now, ahead of the 2021 Olympics, Felix has launched SAYSH, her very own footwear brand for women following her separation from Nike. With her brother Wes and business partner Darren Breedvelt by her side as co-founders, the three SAYSH starters raised $3 million in seed funding.

Usain Bolt
Simone Biles
Simone Manuel
Allyson Felix
Camryn
Entertainment
Track & Field
Tokyo, JP
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
Designers & Collections
Health

Allyson Felix Shows Off C-Section Scar, Medals in Photo for Saysh, Her New Sneaker Brand

Allyson Felix is headed off to the Summer Olympics-but first, she's busy launching a new shoe company. It's called Saysh, and Felix announced the launch in a big way. The 35-year-old Olympic sprinter, who shared in a 2019 New York Times opinion piece that Nike tried to drop her pay by 70% after her pregnancy, shared a stunning photo of herself on the Saysh Instagram account. In it, Felix is wearing her Olympic medals while proudly showing off her C-section scar.
Advocacy
rolling out

Olympic legend Allyson Felix explains monetary gift to 20 track athletes

The most decorated female Olympic track star of all time is also one of its most beneficent. Allyson Felix, who has won six Olympic gold medals and 11 world championship titles so far, is creating a fund that will provide $10K each for 20 female track stars. Felix is doing this in order to augment the personal funds of women who become mothers but still want to pursue their Olympic dreams, much like Felix is currently doing.
Celebrities

How Much Is Allyson Felix Actually Worth?

Track and field star Allyson Felix is gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which is her "fifth and last," according to the Los Angeles Times. The sprinter took home her first medal in 2004 at age 18 before going on to earn a total of nine medals at four different Olympics. She now holds the record for most track and field medals won by an American woman.
Sports

Naomi Osaka Reflects On Her Mental Health Break: 'You Can Never Please Everyone'

Naomi Osaka wrote an essay for Time in which she discussed the "key lessons" she has learned since saying publicly that she was prioritizing her mental health. The four-time Grand Slam champion wrote in the piece, which was published Thursday, that her journey took "an unexpected path" and that she learned a lot after openly discussing her mental health.
FIFA

Katie Ledecky, Sunisa Lee highlight stars to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are coming fast, and we're only a few days away from watching some of our favorite athletes compete on the world's biggest stage. On Friday, NBC will air its first morning broadcast of an Olympic Opening Ceremony, live from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo at 6:55 a.m. ET. The Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held in 42 competition venues, and there will be no shortage of star power.
Entertainment

Why Olympian Allyson Felix Claims Nike Was Disrespectful

Six-time Olympic gold-winning sprinter Allyson Felix joins the list of people who have called out Nike this year, per a July TIME profile. After Kobe Bryant's 18-year-long contract with the sports apparel company ended earlier this year, his wife Vanessa Bryant accused the corporation in June of selling his Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita" sneaker despite their agreement to temporarily shelf it, per Input. Nike was also dragged into rapper Lil Nas X's "Satan shoes" controversy, after the rapper partnered with MSCHF to create a modified Nike sneaker collection dubbed "Satan Shoes." As MSCHF told NBC News, the shoes "contain a drop of human blood in the sole," which Nike vehemently denied involvement in via their temporary restraining order (via The Hollywood Reporter) claiming "some consumers are saying they will never buy Nike shoes ever again."
Celebrities
The Independent

Olympian Allyson Felix hits out at Nike for approaching her for female empowerment campaign amid tough contract negotiations

Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix has opened up about how "disrespectful and tone deaf" she found being approached for an advertising campaign about female empowerment with Nike while she was negotiating contract terms with the sportswear giant.The invitation came from Nike around when the six-time Olympic gold-medal winner was in the midst of negotiating maternity rights with the company. The iconic athletic apparel brand was Ms Felix's sponsor until a few years ago. "I was like, this is just beyond disrespectful and tone-deaf," she said in a TIME magazine profile after they offered her a 70 per cent pay cut...
Sports

'I Make Sure I Make Time For My Daughter, That Is A Huge Priority For Me': Six-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix On Training For Tokyo

This June Allyson Felix, 35, qualified for her fifth Olympic Games. To date the renowned athlete has won six Olympic gold medials and three silver, statistics that combine to make Allyson Felix the most successful female athlete in history. This year, in Tokyo, Allyson could stand to become the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete full stop. Add into the mix that 2021 marks Allyson's first year competing in the Olympic Games as a mother and you start to appreciate the significance of the event. Though Allyson's two-year-old daughter Camryn is unlikely to be allowed to travel to Tokyo to support her mother, it is clear how much of a motivation she is for the athlete. Here Allyson speaks exclusively to Grazia about Camryn's reaction to seeing her race, her self-care heroes and how she's using her voice and lifestyle brand Saysh to help support mothers in the workplace.

