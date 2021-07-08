Allyson Felix Reflects On Her Mental Health During Olympic Trial Season

This June Allyson Felix, 35, qualified for her fifth Olympic Games. To date the renowned athlete has won six Olympic gold medials and three silver, statistics that combine to make Allyson Felix the most successful female athlete in history. This year, in Tokyo, Allyson could stand to become the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete full stop. Add into the mix that 2021 marks Allyson's first year competing in the Olympic Games as a mother and you start to appreciate the significance of the event. Though Allyson's two-year-old daughter Camryn is unlikely to be allowed to travel to Tokyo to support her mother, it is clear how much of a motivation she is for the athlete. Here Allyson speaks exclusively to Grazia about Camryn's reaction to seeing her race, her self-care heroes and how she's using her voice and lifestyle brand Saysh to help support mothers in the workplace.