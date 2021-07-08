Allyson Felix Reflects On Her Mental Health During Olympic Trial Season
"It just seems like things were coming at all angles," Felix told ESSENCE. Allyson Felix is the definition of living life in the fast lane. The nine-time Olympic medal holder broke Usain Bolt’s record for most won gold medals in world championships but is using speeding into a new avenue called fashion and entrepreneurship. Now, ahead of the 2021 Olympics, Felix has launched SAYSH, her very own footwear brand for women following her separation from Nike. With her brother Wes and business partner Darren Breedvelt by her side as co-founders, the three SAYSH starters raised $3 million in seed funding.www.essence.com
Comments / 0