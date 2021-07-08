Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pillars of Democracy Launches with First Event on US Congress

By Andrew Breiner
loc.gov
 14 days ago

The Kluge Center’s new series looking at how American institutions have lost the trust of the public premieres at 4pm today. You can still register and watch here. But if you miss the live event today, the recorded event will be available beginning on July 22 on the Library of Congress Youtube channel.

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frances Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Democracy#Us Congress#The Kluge Center#Kluge Chair#The Brookings Institution#The Federal Reserve#The Washington Post#Aei#The R Street Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Can America's least democratic institution continue to protect democracy?

In this era of intense clashes over American democracy, the Supreme Court remains the least democratic institution in American government. Its members are chosen without regard to elections. Its justices are the only federal officials with lifetime tenure, so they are replaced when they retire or die. This structure invites glaringly arbitrary outcomes. Former President Donald Trump put three people on the court in four years; former President Barack Obama put two on the court in eight years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican Mike Lee joins liberal senators in effort to reclaim Congress’s war-making powers

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, a longtime advocate of reining in the power of the president to wage war without congressional authorization, has joined Democrat Chris Murphy and independent Bernie Sanders in sponsoring a Senate bill to strengthen the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which presidents since Richard Nixon have largely ignored and argued is unconstitutional.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee’s U.S. Congress Members Harshbarger, Burchett, Rose, Green, and Kustoff Urge Democracies to Support Free Cuba

Five members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation co-signed a letter from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-23) this week urging the world’s democracies to support freedom in Cuba. Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-1), Tim Burchett (R-TN-2), John Rose (R-TN-6), Mark Green (R-TN-7) and David Kustoff (R-TN-8) joined the Republican leader and other...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

It’s On Us To Stop The Assault On Our Democracy And Carry On The Remarkable Legacy Of John Lewis

On the Edmund Pettis Bridge in 1965, a young John Lewis nearly lost his life for the right of every American to use their voice and vote. Yet, on the one-year anniversary of the civil rights giant’s death, we find the foundation of the democracy he fought for eroding under our feet. State legislatures across the country are rushing to make it harder for Americans to vote, while at the same time trying to prevent educators from teaching the full story of America’s history on race, both turning back the rights John Lewis fought for, and preventing future students from learning the full story of his struggle and contributions.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Bob Dole is just plain sick of Donald Trump

Bob Dole wasn't one of those establishment types who stuck up their nose about Donald Trump's hostile takeover of the Republican Party in 2016. He endorsed the billionaire businessman in that race and was the only former presidential nominee to attend the Republican National Convention that nominated Trump to be the GOP's standard-bearer.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Democrats' lack of urgency towards China poses significant threat to America's security

The United States of America stands as a beacon of freedom and a living testament to the Founding Fathers’ belief in a country built upon the principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Over the past century, the United States has led the world in defeating authoritarian regimes and advancing democracy and human rights. However, despite the defeat of Nazism and the end of the Cold War, not all countries share our goals to uphold and defend natural and inalienable rights. Since its founding 100 years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has committed countless gross violations of human rights, oppressed its citizens, and deprived them of their basic God-given liberties. Increasingly, the CCP is working to export this totalitarian model abroad. To defend our country and our values, we must expose and discredit the CCP in the eyes of the world.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Fact check: Rep. Eric Swalwell falsely says Mitch McConnell only got 'serious' about Covid-19 vaccines after Monday stock market dip

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did what he has been doing for seven months: he called on Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19. McConnell warned that "these shots need to get in everybody's arm as rapidly as possible or we're going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don't yearn for, that we went through last year."
TravelReason.com

Americans Can't Travel Because State Department Employees Won't Work

Next week, my dual-citizen wife will take a previously unplanned five-hour flight from New York to a city out west, rent an expensive car (all car rentals are expensive nowadays), drive a couple of hours, spend the night at a hotel, then go to a first-thing-in-the-morning appointment at a State Department agency to receive her "expedited" U.S. passport renewal that she originally applied for more than three months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy