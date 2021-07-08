Long-used lanes replaced at Gaylord Bowling Center
The Gaylord Bowling Center recently replaced its maple and pine wood lanes — in place there since 1978 — with synthetic-surfaced ones. The lane replacement is the latest focus of an extensive long-term renovation program begun in 2017 when the bowling venue's new nonprofit Veteran Education, Training & Support ownership group took a leap of faith — starting a unique support group concept in creating the Landing Zone, a place to help bring veterans and the community together.www.petoskeynews.com
