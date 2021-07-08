Cancel
Cooling centers to be open Friday around Kern County

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
With temperatures set to exceed 100 degrees around much of Kern County Thursday, the Kern County Parks Division is opening many of its cooling centers.

Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be over 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when the temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 95 degrees or higher.

The centers are open from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

  • Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - OPEN
  • Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN
  • Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
  • McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN
  • Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
  • Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - OPEN
  • Wasco - Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street - CLOSED DUE TO EVENT

MOUNTAIN

  • Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

  • California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN
  • Mojave - Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street - OPEN
  • Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ALL Cooling Center visitors:

  • Will be required to wear a face covering.
  • Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to enter the center.
  • Must practice physical distancing at all times - keep at least 6 feet away from one another.

NOTE: The City of Delano has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 15 to September 22 at the location and times listed below.

Monday - Friday 12 pm - 6 pm on days that are over 105 degrees

Jefferson Center
436 Jefferson Street, Delano

To inquire if the location is open, please call (661) 721-3335

