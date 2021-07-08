Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Olde Peninsula Brewpub announces it's closing its doors after 25 years

By Lauren Kummer
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNIE7_0arPPAUq00

After 25 years, a Kalamazoo restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors for good.

Olde Peninsula Brewpub announced it Thursday on Facebook.

One of the owners, Scott Blinn, told FOX 17 News it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Blinn said combined with the labor shortage, rising costs of supplies and labor, and a lease that was up, they had to make the tough decision to shut down.

The restaurant will remain closed until Saturday, July 24. On that day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., it will host one last celebration for 25 years.

In an additional Facebook post, the restaurant said it would be interested in a buyer. The space will also be available to a new tenant.

The owners of Olde Peninsula Brewpub also own Harvey's on the Mall in Kalamazoo. They did confirm that location would remain open.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Olde Peninsula Brewpub#Fox 17 News#Blinn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy