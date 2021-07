Earlier this month, Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome defeat to Dustin Poirier in their rubber match at UFC 264. Following a first round that saw McGregor employ a kick heavy game plan before being grounded by Poirier and beat up on the mat for much of the round, McGregor stood up, got in a punching exchange with Poirier, and when he stepped back, snapped his left tibia and fibula in two. In the aftermath, a full-court press has been initiated to hand-waive the defeat as circumstantial, with McGregor claiming that he entered the bout with stress fractures in his leg and that because of the injury, Poirier’s win is “illegitimate.” Not everyone is buying McGregor’s argument though, case in point, UFC analyst and MMAFighting’s 11th-ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith.