LiveWire One Is 26 Percent Cheaper Than the H-D-Branded EV

This is probably the smallest Harley that you can get your hands on: The Harley-Davidson Hummer. It's quite a peculiar item, this bike. It's a first model year production, and it only has a 125cc two-stroke motor that's air-cooled and has such a tiny cylinder head that pushes out three horsepower. Power goes to the rear wheels via a three-speed transmission and a standard chain. Of course, it's carbureted and has a set of 19-inch wheels wrapped in 3.50-inch Cheng Shin tires—Cheng-what now? Apart from the no-name rubber, the bike actually features an inverted fork along with rubber gaiters for the front. However, the bike does feature a hard tail and the only things that'll keep your bum from getting numb are the springs on the seat—at least there are two of them.