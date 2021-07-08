LiveWire One Is 26 Percent Cheaper Than the H-D-Branded EV
Following Harley-Davidson’s announcement that it’s co-opting the LiveWire name for its all-electric sub-brand, the Milwaukee company is unveiling the LiveWire One, the latest version of the original LiveWire, an electric motorcycle that immediately stole headlines by giving diehards pause to consider the potential implications of H-D’s long-held nickname: “The Motor Company.” In addition to revealing changes to its flagship electric bike—mainly a significant price cut—Harley-Davidson’s press release also fleshes out relevant details of the Hardwire strategic reboot meant to see the iconic brand through the next 120-ish years.www.cycleworld.com
