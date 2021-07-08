Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

LiveWire One Is 26 Percent Cheaper Than the H-D-Branded EV

By Seth Richards
cycleworld.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Harley-Davidson’s announcement that it’s co-opting the LiveWire name for its all-electric sub-brand, the Milwaukee company is unveiling the LiveWire One, the latest version of the original LiveWire, an electric motorcycle that immediately stole headlines by giving diehards pause to consider the potential implications of H-D’s long-held nickname: “The Motor Company.” In addition to revealing changes to its flagship electric bike—mainly a significant price cut—Harley-Davidson’s press release also fleshes out relevant details of the Hardwire strategic reboot meant to see the iconic brand through the next 120-ish years.

www.cycleworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local H#Livewire#Electric Motorcycle#Hardwire#The Hardwire Strategy#Ev#The 2019 Livewire#Sr S#No Bar Shield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Harley-Davidson Finally Has a Winning Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is doing something for its LiveWire brand it should have done from the start: creating an entirely new brand identity. By making LiveWire a separate operating business distinct from the Harley brand, this small but significant change could help its electric motorcycle become a viable business in its own right that returns the motorcycle maker to growth.
CarsRideApart

Harley-Davidson And Rev’It! Partner On Pan America Adventure Gear

Harley-Davidson's new Pan America was a critical and commercial success when it hit the market in April, 2021. While more Harlistas are taking to the trail, a leather jacket, jeans, and open-face helmet don’t typically fare well off-road. That’s where gear powerhouse Rev’It! stepped in, joining forces with the Motor Company for an adventure lineup including two touring suits, gloves, and helmets.
CarsJalopnik

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S Injects Muscle Into A Small Frame

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the Sportster S and it has some exciting details. It’s shaping up to be a bit of a muscle bike with its 121 horsepower Revolution Max v-twin packed into a small frame. The Motor Company is hard at work reinventing itself. Part of that journey is releasing...
Carshiconsumption.com

Harley-Davidson Unveils A More Affordable Livewire ‘ONE’ EV Motorcycle

In 2019, after years of teasers and promo videos, Harley-Davidson finally released its all-electric Livewire model, taking things in a markedly different, more performance-oriented direction for the brand in an effort to tap into a new and younger customer base. However, the Livewire’s $29,799 MSRP meant the model wasn’t accessible to most riders. Recognizing this, the MoCo has now announced a new Livewire EV sub-brand that will be offering a more affordable version of the proton-powered moto with what’s been christened the “ONE.”
CarsRideApart

Get On This Harley-Davidson Hummer From 1955 For Sale

This is probably the smallest Harley that you can get your hands on: The Harley-Davidson Hummer. It's quite a peculiar item, this bike. It's a first model year production, and it only has a 125cc two-stroke motor that's air-cooled and has such a tiny cylinder head that pushes out three horsepower. Power goes to the rear wheels via a three-speed transmission and a standard chain. Of course, it's carbureted and has a set of 19-inch wheels wrapped in 3.50-inch Cheng Shin tires—Cheng-what now? Apart from the no-name rubber, the bike actually features an inverted fork along with rubber gaiters for the front. However, the bike does feature a hard tail and the only things that'll keep your bum from getting numb are the springs on the seat—at least there are two of them.
Carsmynews13.com

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle brand introduces first model

Harley-Davidson's newest motorcycle isn't a Harley-Davidson. It's a LiveWire — a new standalone brand for two-wheeled electrics. "We made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric," Harley-Davidson president and CEO Jochen Zetz said in a statement announcing the new brand's first bike. Introduced Thursday, the LiveWire One is an electric motorcycle designed for urban riding.
MusicRideApart

Harley Lifts Covers On Revolution Max-Powered 2021 Sportster S

Harley-Davidson's Sportster lineup hit the market way back in 1957. The entry-level model championed the Motor Company’s Iron Head mill until 1986 when the Evolution engine revamped the range. Since then, the Sportster has featured the same Evolution V-twin nestled into a double-cradle steel frame. In July, 2018, Harley unveiled...
Carschainstoreage.com

Harley-Davidson roars into online used vehicle vertical

A legendary motorcycle brand is rolling out an online marketplace for pre-owned motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Inc. is launching H-D1Marketplace on its H-D.com e-commerce site. H-D1 Marketplace is designed to offer consumers comprehensive functionality to search, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. The marketplace connects customers to the Harley-Davidson dealer network and is backed by the Harley-Davidson Certified inspection and warranty program.
Buying CarsObserver

Why Some Used Tesla Cars Are More Expensive Than Brand New Ones

A global shortage of microchips since last year has forced automakers to cut back on new car production, therefore causing prices of used cars to surge to a point where some popular models are fetching higher prices on second-hand markets than their brand new counterparts. A lightly used Tesla Model...
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson Launches H-D1 Marketplace For Pre-Owned Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has launched H-D1 Marketplace on H-D.com, an online destination to sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. H-D1 Marketplace is launching first in the U.S. H-D1 Marketplace will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from its participating dealer network in the...
EconomyAutoblog

Harley-Davidson profit report suggests turnaround plan is working

U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it benefited from its focus on selling high-margin touring and cruiser bikes under a new turnaround plan. Harley, which has struggled to increase sales beyond its core baby-boomer market, in February unveiled a plan to boost profits by...
Carshiconsumption.com

Harley’s Sportster S Is A Modern 121HP Muscle Bike With An All-New Drivetrain

Back in 2018, Harley-Davidson teased a host of upcoming bikes as a part of its “More Roads” initiative to cater to different riders across the globe. At the time, the LiveWire and Pan America were undoubtedly the stars of the show, but amongst the proposed releases there lurked an unnamed 1,250cc Custom concept.
CarsJalopnik

What Do You Want To Know About The 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S?

Everything you thought you knew about Harley-Davidson is changing, and the new Sportster is proof of that. Sure the bike still has throwback-cool good looks, and forward foot controls, but it has been given so many changes in this new generation that it’s hardly recognizable as a Sportster. With a brand new Revolution Max engine making 121 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque, the power output sounds American Cruiser, but the internally balanced watercooled dual-overhead camshaft engine decidedly doesn’t. Oh, this is going to be interesting!
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Review

I never thought I’d pose that question to my wife Kirsten as we rode south on the 101, returning from an overnighter to San Luis Obisbo in California’s central coast. You see, Kirsten is terrified of riding on the back of a motorcycle. More specifically, she’s terrified of riding with me. Maybe it’s because I crashed a ZX-10R into a tree the morning after our second date. Maybe she’s seen one too many wheelie photos of me. Or hundreds too many. Whatever the reason, in our 17 years together she has dared to ride on the pillion only three times. This particular journey is number three.
CarsRideApart

TVS To Invest $133 Million In Development Of Electric Motorcycles

TVS Motor, one of India’s leading motorcycle and scooter manufacturers, has recently announced that it will be venturing heavily into the electric vehicle sphere, particularly in electric motorcycles and scooters. In fact, the company has pledge a whopping Rs 1,000 crore, or the equivalent of around $133 million USD towards the development and production of EVs.
EconomyAutoExpress

Tesla to open Supercharger network to other EV brands

The Tesla Supercharger network will be opened to other electric vehicle brands later this year as confirmed by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. Musk made the announcement to his Twitter following, which means exact details on when Tesla will make its charging stations available to other manufacturers is yet to be confirmed. Tesla is also yet to announce which countries will benefit from the new arrangement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy