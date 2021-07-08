Padres On Deck: INF Euribiel Angeles off to torrid start at Lake Elsinore; Rosario has 2 more hits with AA-Missions

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the Padres farm system after the first two months of the 2021 season is versatile Infielder Euribiel Angeles from the Dominican Republic. Angeles was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a RBI and two runs scored for Low Single-A Lake Elsinore Wednesday to raise his season batting average to .348. Angeles, who turned 19 on May 11 after signing with the Padres on July 2, 2018, is riding a 15-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 23 of the last 24 games.