Padres On Deck: INF Euribiel Angeles off to torrid start at Lake Elsinore; Rosario has 2 more hits with AA-Missions

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the biggest surprise in the Padres farm system after the first two months of the 2021 season is versatile Infielder Euribiel Angeles from the Dominican Republic. Angeles was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a RBI and two runs scored for Low Single-A Lake Elsinore Wednesday to raise his season batting average to .348. Angeles, who turned 19 on May 11 after signing with the Padres on July 2, 2018, is riding a 15-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 23 of the last 24 games.

#Padres#Lake Elsinore#Amarillo#Hbp#Arizona Complex League#Acl
