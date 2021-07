In 2017, attendees headed to the luxury-branded Fyre Festival put on by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule made way to a Caribbean Island for a fun getaway weekend with top-tier talent and lavish amenities. Once arriving, festival-goers were faced with limited food, soaked med tents as shelter, and no lineup. The now-infamous event has seeped its way into popular culture as one of the worst-case scenarios one could conjure within the live events space. In short, Fyre Festival did turn out to be way too good to be true.