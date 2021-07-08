Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heather Morris, Kevin McHale & More Stars Honor Naya Rivera On 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 1-year anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death, many Hollywood stars — including former ‘Glee’ castmates — shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress. Naya Rivera is being remembered by many of her famous friends on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at age 33. Heather Morris, a close friend and former Glee co-star of Naya’s, paid tribute to the late actress on Thursday, July 8 with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a photo of Naya smiling. The post also featured a video of Heather receiving a tattoo that says, “Tomorrow is not promised.”

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Matthew Morrison
Person
Jenna Ushkowitz
Person
Chris Colfer
Person
Tia Mowry
Person
Tahj Mowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Tattoos#Heatherrelizabethh#Glamour#Atv#Gma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Naya Rivera: A look back at the events leading to the star’s tragic death

One year ago, Naya Rivera tragically passed away at the age of 33 when she drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles. The actress and singer was best known for playing the sharp-tongued and golden-voiced Santana Lopez on “Glee” but also found success in “Step Up: High Water” and in her final role: Voicing Catwoman in a pair of animated Batman flicks.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Glee' Cast Pays Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death

It's been one year since Glee actress Naya Rivera tragically died, and her former castmates are paying emotional tribute to their late friend. A number of stars from the show, including Heather Morris and Chris Colfer, have taken to social media to honor Rivera. We have collected a number of those heartfelt memorials below.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Naya Rivera’s mother opens up about ‘heavy sorrow’ one year after Glee star’s death

Naya Rivera’s family has honoured her memory, one year after her death.The Glee actor’s mother, sister, and brother all spoke to Good Morning America, either in person or via a statement, to discuss her life and legacy during Thursday’s broadcast.Rivera went missing on 8 July 2020 during an outing on Lake Piru, California. Her body was found days later, and her death was ruled an accidental drowning.“Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, ‘cause this is hard,” Rivera’s mother Yolanda Previtire told Good Morning America. “There are no words to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Naya Rivera’s Mom Yolanda Previtire Reflects on Final Conversation With Late Actress 1 Year After Death

One year after Naya Rivera’s death, the late actress’ mother, Yolanda Previtire, and sister, Nickayla Rivera, are opening up about their grief. “It was a beautiful morning. I missed two of her FaceTime calls,” Previtire recalled during a Thursday, July 8, Good Morning America appearance of Naya’s final day. “I called her back and I said, ‘Naya, where are you?’ And she’s like, ‘Me and [my 5-year-old son], Josey, we’re gonna go to the lake and I was gonna have him fish.’ I told her, ‘The lake’s getting choppy,’ and I said, ‘I love you. Call me when you get off the water.’”
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Remembering Naya Rivera's Biggest Moments With ET a Year After Her Death

Naya Rivera has been a fixture on Entertainment Tonight throughout the years. Thursday, July 8, 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the Glee actress' death at age 33, which occurred after she went missing following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered five days later.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Naya Rivera's mother says grief over Glee star's death gets so 'heavy' that her family is 'afraid for themselves' and reveals they're in therapy to deal with the trauma, as she marks one-year anniversary of her daughter's tragic drowning

Naya Rivera's mother has opened up about the Glee star's family ongoing struggle to come to terms with their grief over her tragic death, admitting that their sorrow 'is so heavy', they are often 'afraid for themselves'. Speaking in an emotional GMA interview on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!

Comments / 0

Community Policy