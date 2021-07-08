Heather Morris, Kevin McHale & More Stars Honor Naya Rivera On 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death
On the 1-year anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death, many Hollywood stars — including former ‘Glee’ castmates — shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress. Naya Rivera is being remembered by many of her famous friends on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at age 33. Heather Morris, a close friend and former Glee co-star of Naya’s, paid tribute to the late actress on Thursday, July 8 with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a photo of Naya smiling. The post also featured a video of Heather receiving a tattoo that says, “Tomorrow is not promised.”hollywoodlife.com
Comments / 0