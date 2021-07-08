Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuO9M_0arPOoV900

NEW YORK — (AP) — A tearful, repentant Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

Avenatti, 50, rose to prominence by sparring publicly with Trump, but criminal fraud charges on two coasts disrupted his rapid ascent. He was convicted last year of attempted extortion and other charges in connection with his representation of a Los Angeles youth basketball league organizer who was upset that Nike had ended its league sponsorship.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe called Avenatti’s conduct “outrageous,” saying he “hijacked his client’s claims” and "used those claims to further his own agenda, which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself.”

Avenatti, the judge added, "had become drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and the rules that applied to everyone else didn’t apply to him.”

Before the judge spoke, Avenatti delivered emotional remarks, sometimes choking up and speaking through tears. “I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships and my life,” he said.

“Your honor, I’ve learned that all the fame, notoriety and money in the world is meaningless. TV and Twitter, your honor, mean nothing,” he said.

He ended his statement by saying he expects his three children, including two teenage daughters who wrote letters to the judge, to be ashamed of him.

“Because if they are ashamed, it means their moral compass is exactly where it should be,” he said.

As he left the courthouse in the rain, he stopped briefly before a set of microphones while his lawyer, Danya Perry, told reporters, “A new Michael Avenatti is deeply humbled as a result of this experience.”

The judge agreed, noting that Avenatti had not shown contrition or accepted responsibility for his crimes until Thursday, when he expressed “what I believe to be sincere remorse.”

Gardephe said some leniency was deserved because prosecutors declined to charge Mark Geragos, a prominent attorney who played a critical role in the scheme. Geragos first reached out to a Nike contact and remained silent at meetings and on phone calls as he and Avenatti shared a “good cop, bad cop routine.”

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Geragos.

The judge also said conditions were "terrible” at the Manhattan federal lockup where Avenatti spent 100 days behind bars last year, mostly in solitary confinement. He said it was hard to believe such conditions would occur in the U.S.

Avenatti's legal woes are far from over. He also faces the start of a fraud trial next week in the Los Angeles area, a second California criminal trial later this year and a separate trial next year in Manhattan, where he is charged with cheating Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Avenatti represented Daniels in 2018 in lawsuits against Trump, appearing often on cable news programs to disparage the Republican president. Daniels said a tryst with Trump a decade earlier resulted in her being paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer in 2016 to stay silent. Trump denied the affair.

Avenatti even explored running against Trump in 2020, boasting that he would “have no problem raising money.”

Those political aspirations evaporated when prosecutors in California and New York charged Avenatti with fraud in March 2019. California prosecutors said he was enjoying a $200,000-a-month lifestyle while cheating clients out of millions of dollars and failing to pay hundreds of thousands to the Internal Revenue Service.

Charges alleging he cheated Daniels out of proceeds from a book deal followed weeks later. Avenatti pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintained he was a victim of politically motivated attacks.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky told Gardephe that Avenatti deserved “substantial imprisonment” because he used his client “as a way to get himself rich.” Defense lawyers sought a six-month prison term followed by a year of home detention.

Perry told the judge that recordings of Avenatti's profanity-laced threats to Nike lawyers made her "skin crawl,” but she said she also felt mean-spirited backlash from people who expressed hated toward her client.

In a victim-impact statement, Nike's lawyers said Avenatti did considerable harm to the company by falsely trying to link it to a scandal in which bribes were paid to the families of NBA-bound college basketball players to steer them to powerhouse programs. An employee of Adidas, a Nike competitor, was convicted in that prosecution.

The lawyers said Avenatti threatened to do billions of dollars of damage to Nike and then falsely tweeted that criminal conduct at Nike reached the “highest levels.”

Avenatti's former client, Gary Franklin Sr., said in a statement submitted by prosecutors that Avenatti's action had “devastated me financially, professionally and emotionally.”

Franklin and representatives of Nike attended the sentencing. An attorney for Franklin released a statement saying that his client was grateful to the court for "honoring the very painful experience he went through at the hands of Michael Avenatti.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Avenatti
Person
Mark Geragos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Lawsuits#Basketball#Extortion#Twitter#The Associated Press#Republican#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nike
News Break
Adidas
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Avenatti Cries Foul on Former Prosecutor's Tweets

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A hearing is scheduled today on a request by convicted attorney Michael Avenatti for an evidentiary hearing on allegations that a former federal prosecutor has been using social media to comment on the embezzlement case. U.S. District Judge James Selna will consider the motion Tuesday morning...
LawLaw.com

Citing Covid-19 Delta Variant, Avenatti Asks To Delay Client Theft Trial

Michael Avenatti’s lawyer in his California criminal case is asking to delay the trial because of the covid-19 Delta variant, arguing in a motion filed Monday that “the health risks to the Court, its staff, the jurors, witnesses, attorneys and the Defendant are simply too great and not worth the difference between trying this case now versus mere months from now.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

11 Trump associates have now been charged with crimes. 11!

CNN — There’s an old saying that goes something like this: You can judge a man by the company he keeps. Which spells trouble for Donald Trump. At least 11 people who played a role in Trump’s presidential campaigns or his administration have been charged with crimes, with Tom Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee and has been a longtime friend, accused of illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Prosecutors had evidence last year to charge prominent Trump ally Tom Barrack

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn investigating Tom Barrack, a prominent ally to former President Donald Trump, for allegedly violating foreign lobbying laws had enough evidence to bring charges last year, but held off doing so until the arrival of the new presidential administration, according to people briefed on the matter.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump CFO waives right to remain silent during arrest

Citizen Donald Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg may have admitted to prosecutors that he received some of the very perks they are investigating in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the update in the case with Mother Jones’ David Corn, The New York Times’ columnist Michelle Goldberg, and political strategist Chai Komanduri. Komanduri discusses the unprecedented level of criminality within the Trump administration, asserting Trump “is basically a criminal.” The Trump Organization denies all allegations.July 21, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's inaugural committee chair arrested on federal charges

There was no shortage of questions surrounding Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which faced scrutiny from federal prosecutors two years into the Republican's presidency. Among the areas of concern were allegations about how the committee spent the considerable funds it raised in 2017. As questions grew louder, it became easy to...
POTUSCNBC

DEA agent arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, allegedly flashed his badge and a DEA-issued handgun during the riot. Authorities said he entered the restricted area...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘A propaganda tool’ for Trump: A second federal judge castigates attorneys who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 results

Just before Christmas, two Colorado lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters, alleging a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election by the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and elected officials in four states — and asking for $160 billion in damages.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump ally Tom Barrack jailed on charges of acting as an agent of a foreign government

(CNN) — Tom Barrack, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, was charged Tuesday with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates for what federal prosecutors in Brooklyn described as an effort to influence the foreign policy positions of both the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the subsequent incoming administration.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy