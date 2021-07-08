Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

US consumer borrowing surged in May as economy reopened

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XliA2_0arPOj5W00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by a larger-than-expected $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way.

Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. It marked the fourth straight month of strong growth in consumer borrowing and followed an April advance of $20 billion.

Fed officials said the $35.3 billion seasonally adjusted increase in May was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 1943.

The May borrowing total was driven by a $26.1 billion increase in the category that includes auto and student loans, which followed a $21 billion rise in that category in April. The big gain reflected strong auto sales.

The category that covers credit cards saw a $9.2 billion rise in May, the strongest advance since a $10.9 billion increase in January 2020 before the economy was laid low by a global pandemic.

Even with the rise in credit card borrowing in May, that category is down 2.2% from a year ago. By contrast, the category that covers auto and student loans is up 5.8% from a year ago, reflecting strong auto sales.

Analysts predicted that growth in the use of credit cards, which the Fed labels revolving credit, will strengthen in coming months. The Fed labels auto and student loans as nonrevolving credit.

“We expect growth in revolvig credit to pick up as consumers feel more comfortable using their credit cards, particularly to finance spending in the service sector,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, senior economist at Oxford Economics. “As spending shifts away from goods, including autos, we expect growth in nonrevolving credit to moderate.”

Consumers' use of credit cards has been falling since early 2020 as households cut back on their use of credit in the face of the pandemic-triggered recession.

The Fed's monthly credit report does not cover mortgages or any other loans, such as home equity loans, secured by real estate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Student Loans#Credit Report#Mortgage#Ap#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nonrevolving Credit#Oxford Economics#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound after weak 20-year bond auction

(Adds results of 20-year Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries rebounded for a second day on Wednesday, with a sale of 20-year government debt on the weak side, as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns eased and a rally in equity markets pointed to a robust economic recovery. The Treasury sold $24 billion of 20-year bonds to yield 1.890%, which was more than one full basis point higher than the yield at the bidding deadline and a bit weak, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. The bid cover at 2.33 to 1 was slightly less than average, he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 1.288%, after briefly crossing above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 7.8 basis points to 1.947%. Investors are grappling with when the Federal Reserve will begin to remove, or "taper," its support for the U.S. economy and whether a recent hike in inflation is transitory, as the Fed projects, or will be persistent as many in the market believe. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury plunged almost 30 basis points from July 13, when data showed the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years in June, to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday. Yields have rebounded almost 17 basis points since then. Traders also are waiting to see the Congressional Budget Office's latest estimate of when the U.S. government would be unable to pay its bills if Congress does not approve an increase in the debt ceiling, currently at $28.5 trillion. The federal government has shut down three times in the past decade over debt limit haggling in Congress. "The main event today is the CBO report on the debt limit," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Some of the 10-year move is ahead of that event." A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.8 basis points at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.482%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.299%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 21 Wednesday 1:24 p.m. New York/1724 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2017 0.008 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.021 Five-year note 100-186/256 0.725 0.051 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0348 0.067 10-year note 103-24/256 1.2884 0.079 20-year bond 106-84/256 1.8664 0.083 30-year bond 109-164/256 1.9472 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Mark Heinrich)
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

Quarterly Economic Update

In this Q2 recap: U.S. economic growth strong as reopening widens. Europe’s recovery picks up steam; Stocks reach new record highs, face new interest rate and inflation landscape. Quarterly Economic Update. A review of Q2 2021, Presented by MidAmerica Financial Resources. THE QUARTER IN BRIEF. The second quarter began by...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Bond yields hold big clue on inflation

Plunging bond yields have farther to fall as the market comes to the realization that the recent bout of inflation is transitory, according to Wall Street strategists. The 10-year Treasury note yield on Monday fell 12 basis points to 1.18%, the lowest since Feb. 11. With the decline, the benchmark yield has fallen 59 basis points since topping out on March 31.
Businesscapitalpress.com

Low interest rates benefit farm economy, but how long with they last?

Efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed interest rates to record lows in 2020. Annualized rates on non-real estate farm loans were 3.7%, beating out the previous annualized low of 3.8% in 2014. In the last quarter of 2020 interest rates dipped to 3.1%. In the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Dip Lower Again | July 20, 2021

Mortgage rates are mostly lower once again today. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 3.257%, down 0.33 percentage points from yesterday. Other loan types are also seeing lower rates with the exception of the 7/1 adjustable-rate purchase and refinance loans, which increased. Lower rates are good...
POTUSWashington Post

Temporary or not, inflation is rattling restaurants and broader economy

Only once in six years had Mark Maguire raised prices at his North Dallas restaurant. Then, some of his employees, no doubt noticing the banners touting $1,000 signing bonuses at other eateries, demanded higher wages. And his suppliers hiked the cost of chicken, beef and cooking oil. Maguire’s costs rose...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

US Treasury’s Janet Yellen Presses For Stablecoin Regulations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told regulators it is critical that the government establishes and adopts a framework for digital currency stablecoins, Reuters reported on Tuesday (July 20). Officials in the U.S. are poised to introduce recommendations for buttoning up regulatory holes that surround stablecoins, according to a statement from...
BusinessDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

The July FOMC meeting is just around the corner, and given the uptick in concerns around the delta variant, the upcoming meeting may draw heightened interest. Traders shouldn’t expect much color before July 28, however, as the Fed is officially in its communications blackout period. Fed fund futures are now...
Businessmiamitimesonline.com

Mortgage rate falls while consumers pay more

Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average interest rate for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.
BusinessCFO.com

Bond Market Pricing in at Least One Interest Rate Hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Treasury Yields Hit 5-Month Lows as Rate Hike Bets Fade Amid Delta Surge

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows Tuesday as traders pared bets on any near-term moves on rates or support from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concern that Delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery. Benchmark 10-year note yields were pegged at 1.139% in early Tuesday trading,...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

US coronavirus recession lasted just 2 months, shortest downturn in history

The U.S. officially climbed out of the coronavirus-induced recession just two months after the economy cratered, making it the shortest downturn, but also one of the deepest, on record. The National Bureau of Economic Research, the semi-official documenter of business cycles, said Monday the downturn lasted from February 2020 to...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

When will fed policy begin to exacerbate unemployment?

Instead of reducing unemployment, will the Federal Reserve policy soon contribute to it? By increasing inflationary pressure, the Fed’s bond-buying program could begin giving employers a reason to forestall additional hiring in an already uncertain economy. The threat from Fed policy here is a specific example of the general problem that arises from the blunt tools of government responses to the subtleties of economic issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy