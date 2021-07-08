Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Teen reels in 20-foot ‘prehistoric’ sturgeon from Canada river

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hyoE_0arPOfYc00

A 17-year-old reeled in a monster catch, a 20-foot “prehistoric” sturgeon while fishing a Canadian river.

Jacob Bergen, who is part of a group that studies the fish, caught it in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada, before releasing it, Newsweek reported.

“We don’t raise the fish; we catch, tag (collect data), and release them,” he said. “There is a group of people who collect data to watch the white sturgeon population grow. They learn more about the fish, what areas they are in certain times of the year, how much they grow a year, and if they are healthy or injured.”

The sturgeon is considered a prehistoric fish because it has been in existence since the early Cretaceous period.

“Unlike most fish, sturgeons have no bones,” Bergen said. “Their strong, unique shape is made up of cartilage and tough meat. On top of that is a thick skin that is hard to penetrate. These scutes, along with a super-thick skin, serve as the sturgeon’s armor.”

The Fraser River is a well-known habitat for them. Bergen is there often.

“I was introduced to fishing at a very young age by my dad,” he said. “I grew up fishing and then turned my hobby into a lifestyle. My favorite place to fish is on the Fraser River. It’s my home.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#White Sturgeon#Fish#Fraser River#Canadian#Newsweek#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Massive 100-pound 'odd' fish washes ashore

Oregon’s Seaside Aquarium responded to a call of an “odd” fish that had washed up onto the shore of Sunset Beach on Wednesday. The fish was a 3.5-foot, 100-pound opah, or moonfish — a rare sight for Oregon waters. Opah typically frequent temperate and tropical waters, where they feed on...
LifestyleWPMI

Teen catches huge 20-foot white sturgeon fish

BRITSH COLUMBIA, Canada (Zenger News) — A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with pals. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are prehistoric fish, meaning they have...
Monroe County, NYNEWS10 ABC

Lake sturgeon back to spawn at Genesee River after 50 years

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — In a recent discovery by New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), lake sturgeon fish were found reproducing in the Genesee River for the first time in 50 years—a significant milestone and direct result of the river’s restoration efforts. Lake sturgeon represents one of the...
Americasthefreepress.ca

B.C. turns 150: From fur trades to ferries and controversy in 2021

Tuesday marks British Columbia’s 150th birthday. Formerly a British colony, it wasn’t until 1871 that the settlement joined Canada as a province. Its history began with First Nations people including the Coast Salish, Nuu-chah-nulth, Kwakiutl, Bella Coola, Tsimshian and Haida – all of who lived self-sustained for thousands of years.
Lifestylethefreepress.ca

Fisherman reels in 5-foot shark near Nanaimo

It was more than five feet long, but it definitely wasn’t a keeper. Nanaimo fisherman Roy Ban reeled in a sixgill shark last week in relatively shallow waters just off Entrance Island. Ban had been fishing for cod that day but hadn’t landed any of catchable size, and was about...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

1 billion sea creatures cooked to death in Pacific Northwest

An estimated 1 billion sea creatures were cooked to death across the Pacific Northwest during the region's record-breaking heat wave, a marine biologist said. The shores of Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada, have been littered with tens of thousands of cooked and putrefying marine animals — including clams, mussels, sea stars and snails — after temperatures across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest smashed records in late June, reaching a recorded high of 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit (49.6 degrees Celsius) roughly 96 miles (155 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver in the village of Lytton, British Columbia on June 29, according to Canada’s weather service, Environment Canada.
FishingPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Teen Catches Shockingly Massive 20-Foot ‘Living Dinosaur’ Fish in Wild Clip

A Canadian teenager recently hooked a massive 20-foot “living dinosaur” fish while out for a casual day with friends. Jacob Bergen, a 17-year-old from British Columbia, Canada, was out fishing with friends on the Fraser River when he caught a 20-foot white sturgeon. However, the teen didn’t keep the monstrous fish for his trophy wall. He snapped a few pictures of the sturgeon and sent it swimming away.
Animalssciencealert.com

Thousands of Sea Creatures Found Boiled Alive After Canada's Deadly Heatwave

Tens of thousands of clams, mussels, sea stars, and snails were found boiled to death in a Vancouver, Canada, beach during the country's record-breaking heat wave. Chris Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, was alerted to the deaths when he smelled a foul stench coming from Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach on Sunday.
LifestylePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canadian tourism businesses brace for American travelers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Ahead of Canada’s border reopening Aug. 9, popular tourist attractions are quickly preparing for an influx of Americans. Among the organizations scrambling is the Victoria Clipper. Currently, the plan is to restart voyages to Canada by mid-August. In the process, dozens of employees have been called...
AgricultureNewsweek

Fisherman Catches Rare Blue Lobster, Throws It Back in the Ocean

A fisherman reeled in a unique find when he discovered an extremely rare blue lobster in his bucket. Lobsterman Toby Burnham nabbed the brightly colored crustacean during a routine fishing haul on the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday July 16. Burnham brought the lobster in to photograph before releasing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy