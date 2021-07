There’s something in the water in Finland. Whether its the wealth of conducting teachers or an education system that nurtures musical talent, there has been a relentless flow of distinguished conducting exports from Finland in recent years. Many of them have taken the reins of leading UK orchestras – particularly at the BBC, where they seem to continually nab the top spots. We’ve picked out four of the best Finnish conductors, all of whom have held the conductor posts at BBC orchestras in recent years.