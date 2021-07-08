Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Valley, Eastern Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Eastern Roosevelt; Western Roosevelt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN ROOSEVELT AND EAST CENTRAL VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Lustre, or 28 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bredette, Lustre and Volt. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.