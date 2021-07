Richard Vernon Fox, 38, of Helena, Montana, was sentenced to five years in two separate cases following his plea of guilty to robbery and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. On May 5, 2021, Vernon police were dispatched to Family Pharmacy in reference to a male subject who had passed a note through the drive through window asking for narcotics and cash. In the note, Fox claimed to have a bomb in his vehicle. An employee called police and Fox drove away as law enforcement began arriving at the scene.