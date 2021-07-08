Rays’ Shane McClanahan ready to take aim at Blue Jays again
ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan will experience another new challenge Friday night when he starts against the Blue Jays for the second straight outing. McClanahan pitched well into the sixth inning against the Jays Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y., allowing just one run but leaving with two on, and both scored off reliever Matt Wisler. McClanahan allowed only three hits and two walks to the 22 batters he faced, striking out five while throwing only 71 pitches (44 for strikes).www.northwestgeorgianews.com
