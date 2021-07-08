Rays’ Shane McClanahan ready to take aim at Blue Jays again

All-Star break next week. Stitches will be emptying the mailbox, so if you want to have your voice heard, send your love/hate mail to stitches@talesbuzz.com. The Blue Jays finish the first half of their season at Tampa Bay. The record suggests the Jays are better on the road, but really every game Toronto/Buffalo/Dunedin has played has been on the road. Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.06 ERA) two-hit the Rays for 5 ²/₃ innings on July 3. Stripling has limited opponents to four runs over his past 17 innings.