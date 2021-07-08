Cancel
Olympic Legend Gail Devers' Signature Nails Were Stylish — And A Sign She Had Control Of Her Graves' Disease

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Graves' Disease Awareness Month, the Hall of Famer speaks on her journey with the autoimmune disease and her mission to help others battling it. In 1988, Gail Devers was a senior at UCLA and had just broken the American record for the hurdles. Her finishing time on the track was impressive and she was one of the expected favorites to take home gold at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. Then she started feeling off — from head to toe.

