Olympic Legend Gail Devers' Signature Nails Were Stylish — And A Sign She Had Control Of Her Graves' Disease

Deja Riley, daughter of Teddy, shares why she walked away from the dance industry to make an impact in the fitness industry. Deja Riley could have used her name to get her far as a dancer. The daughter of famed producer, singer, songwriter and New Jack Swing king Teddy Riley, the opportunity was there to use his connections to take herself to the next level. However, she ventured to Los Angeles on her own, doing the hard work solo to prove to herself that she could make it happen.